Hypocrisy row as Fife Lib Dem criticises hospital closure his party colleague supported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Hypocrisy row as Fife Lib Dem criticises hospital closure his party colleague supported

James Calder told residents in a leaflet that he opposed the closure of services at Queen Margaret Hospital - a decision his fellow Liberal Democrat councillor voted to support.

By Alasdair Clark
Fife Councillor James Calder
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.

A Fife councillor has been branded a hypocrite after criticising the closure of the Queen Margaret Hospital hospice — a move supported by his Lib Dem colleague.

Dunfermline South councillor James Calder wrote in a leaflet to voters that he would fight the closure of services at the hospital.

But Scottish Labour pointed out Mr Calder’s Liberal Democrat colleague, Councillor Margaret Kennedy, joined the SNP and Conservatives in supporting the immediate closure of the service.

More than 2,000 signed a petition opposing a move to mothball the nine-bed palliative care ward, but NHS Fife said the proposal would allow more people to be cared for at home as they near the end of life.

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
The nine-bed palliative care unit has been shuttered in favour of more community care. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Only Labour members of the Fife’s Health and Social Care Board opposed the move at a meeting on May 26.

The leaflet, delivered to local residents, says: “After the recent closure of the haematology unit at the Queen Margaret Hospital which delivered chemotherapy, as well as the threatened closure of the hospice, Councillor James Calder has been taking action to try and protect local healthcare provision.”

It quotes the councillor as “furious” about cuts to local health services.

The leaflet sent to voters in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied.

Mr Calder adds: “I believe the Government need to intervene and perhaps the SNP MSP could voice local concerns.

“Enough is enough – I will keep fighting this. I am running a petition which you can sign.”

But a Dunfermline Labour source branded the leaflet hypocritical given Mr Calder’s party colleague supported the closure.

They said: “It is hypocritical for a Liberal Democrat councillor to claim they want to protect services at Queen Margaret when they cannot even convince their colleagues who choose to vote with the SNP and Tories to close the hospice service.

Fife councillor told to withdraw ‘misleading’ leaflet

“Mr Calder must immediately withdraw this leaflet and and apologise for misleading local people.”

Responding to the criticism, Mr Calder said his party had “consistently made the case” for more services at the hospital and called for the government to intervene.

He said: “This included last year when we helped put forward a motion to the Dunfermline Area Committee that would have raised this situation to the Scottish Government.

“Unfortunately most Labour councillors in Dunfermline voted against this, instead supporting the SNP to avoid causing embarrassment to the then Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.”

Councillor James Calder.

Mr Calder added: “As councillors from other parties will well know, I am not allowed to lobby councillors who sit on the Health and Social Care Integrated Joint Board and and all councillors who sit on that board are able to take their own decision.

“We will not stop campaigning to bring more services back to the Queen Margaret and ultimately, if this is to happen, it will need intervention from the SNP Scottish Government which is consistently failing our NHS.

“Perhaps Labour in the future might support us rather than attacking us for campaigning on this issue.”

Graeme Downie, Scottish Labour Candidate for Dunfermline and Dollar, said: “If elected as the MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, I will campaign with local people to highlight the excellent work done by existing staff at Queen Margaret Hospital and to bring more services closer to the community as well.

More from Scottish politics

Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots October 2022
Dundee council boss insists no time to prepare for firework ban
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf seems determined to carve out role as SNP fall guy
Pressure on Xplore Dundee buses to reverse mobility scooter ban
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.
Anti-oil protesters spray red paint on Scottish Parliament in protest at new North Sea…
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.
No Dundee firework ban despite Kirkton riots sparking calls for action
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.
Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have 'let people down'
Laws came into force in June to allow local authorities to introduce firework control zones – but no council has applied for the necessary measures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firework exclusion zones unlikely to be in place by Bonfire Night – study
Owners of short-term lets have until October 1 to apply for a licence (Jane Barlow/PA)
Short-term let businesses should not miss October licence deadline – minister
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
James Calder criticised the move to close to the hospice. Image: DC Thomson.
Four vacancies at Fife GP surgery unanswered for THREE years