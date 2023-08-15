Growing Dundee economy will take more than just handing over money, says Keir Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growing Dundee economy will take more than just handing over money, says Keir Starmer

The Labour leader said he will 'work directly' with the city's leaders and businesses during a visit to Scotland.

By Justin Bowie
Labour leader Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland. Image: PA.
Labour leader Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland. Image: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer will “work directly” with Dundee leaders and businesses to grow the city’s economy if he takes power – but warned it will take more than just dishing out cash.

The Labour leader said the key to unlocking Dundee’s potential lies in building on existing success stories such as the city’s thriving video game sector.

In July, it was warned local firms have been left at a “competitive disadvantage” after the city missed out on investment zones offering tax breaks to businesses.

Dundee also won’t benefit from new “green freeports” with special tax status which have been approved in Scotland, giving a sense the city has been left behind.

During a visit to Scotland on Tuesday, Sir Keir said there were “great things” going on in Dundee, but claimed building on that was about more than just handing out money.

tay road bridge surveying
Dundee missed out on investment zones and freeports. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Asked how he will give Dundee an economic shot in the arm, he told us: “Work directly with the city of Dundee, build up the local economy.

“You don’t sit in Whitehall and dole out money.”

Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar in Rutherglen. Image: PA.

Sir Keir cited former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s paper setting out his vision for the future of the UK.

The ex-Labour leader argued for more power to be devolved to local communities and wants to see “regional clusters” of businesses to provide more jobs.

While in power, the Tories have pressed ahead with their own Levelling Up Strategy, which aims to redistribute money directly to disadvantaged communities.

In November last year, Dundee was given £5.6 million to fund projects aimed at boosting employment and regenerating the city centre.

‘Involve local communities’

On what his own strategy would look like Sir Keir said: “I think the sensible way to do it is involve local communities, local businesses, and to build on what’s already happening.

“I’m not saying nothing has been happening, but video gaming is going great guns in Dundee, let’s build on that.

“That’s the real way to grow the economy, not sit and say, here’s a pot of money which might allow you to have this bit for the short-term.”

Sir Keir spoke to Labour members and journalists in Rutherglen along with Scottish party chief Anas Sarwar while campaigning for the Rutherglen by-election.

The contest in the seat vacated by Margaret Ferrer will test the political mood before the next UK-wide vote.

Polling indicates Sir Keir is likely to oust Rishi Sunak from Downing Street, and Labour could make significant gains from the SNP in Scotland.

But uncertainty remains over how he would actually govern once in office.

In July, the Labour boss sparked a backlash after announcing he will no longer immediately scrap the two-child cap on benefits.

