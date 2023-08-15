Growing Dundee economy will take more than just handing over money, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer will “work directly” with Dundee leaders and businesses to grow the city’s economy if he takes power – but warned it will take more than just dishing out cash.

The Labour leader said the key to unlocking Dundee’s potential lies in building on existing success stories such as the city’s thriving video game sector.

In July, it was warned local firms have been left at a “competitive disadvantage” after the city missed out on investment zones offering tax breaks to businesses.

Dundee also won’t benefit from new “green freeports” with special tax status which have been approved in Scotland, giving a sense the city has been left behind.

During a visit to Scotland on Tuesday, Sir Keir said there were “great things” going on in Dundee, but claimed building on that was about more than just handing out money.

Asked how he will give Dundee an economic shot in the arm, he told us: “Work directly with the city of Dundee, build up the local economy.

“You don’t sit in Whitehall and dole out money.”

Sir Keir cited former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s paper setting out his vision for the future of the UK.

The ex-Labour leader argued for more power to be devolved to local communities and wants to see “regional clusters” of businesses to provide more jobs.

While in power, the Tories have pressed ahead with their own Levelling Up Strategy, which aims to redistribute money directly to disadvantaged communities.

In November last year, Dundee was given £5.6 million to fund projects aimed at boosting employment and regenerating the city centre.

‘Involve local communities’

On what his own strategy would look like Sir Keir said: “I think the sensible way to do it is involve local communities, local businesses, and to build on what’s already happening.

“I’m not saying nothing has been happening, but video gaming is going great guns in Dundee, let’s build on that.

“That’s the real way to grow the economy, not sit and say, here’s a pot of money which might allow you to have this bit for the short-term.”

Sir Keir spoke to Labour members and journalists in Rutherglen along with Scottish party chief Anas Sarwar while campaigning for the Rutherglen by-election.

The contest in the seat vacated by Margaret Ferrer will test the political mood before the next UK-wide vote.

Polling indicates Sir Keir is likely to oust Rishi Sunak from Downing Street, and Labour could make significant gains from the SNP in Scotland.

But uncertainty remains over how he would actually govern once in office.

In July, the Labour boss sparked a backlash after announcing he will no longer immediately scrap the two-child cap on benefits.