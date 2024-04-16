Humza Yousaf ‘confident’ SNP can retain Perthshire and Angus seats despite fractured pro-independence vote

Humza Yousaf is “confident” the SNP can hold onto key Perthshire and Angus seats at the next election even if the pro-independence vote is fractured.

But he warned the Greens and Alba Party would be “helping those who oppose independence” by running candidates in tight constituencies.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said he was bemused by the prospect of three other anti-union candidates contesting his seat when voters next go to the polls.

Mr Yousaf recently warned supporting the Greens at the upcoming Westminster election would be a “wasted vote” for anyone who wants Scotland to leave the UK.

Speaking in Dundee, he said: “I agree with Pete’s assertion that anybody who is looking to split the pro-independence vote is only going to end up helping those who oppose independence.

“When it comes to Westminster elections in particular, as much respect as I have for the Greens, they are not going to win a single seat.

“There is a danger that a vote for the Greens – or indeed any of the other smaller parties who back independence – is only going to help the opponents of independence.”

Mr Wishart’s constituency could potentially also be contested by a Green candidate, an Alba Party hopeful, and a former Alba member now running as an independent.

The new Perth and Kinross-shire constituency will be a key target for the Tories, even though they are expected to lose power at Westminster.

In 2017, Mr Wishart held onto Perth and North Perthshire – which is being renamed due to boundary changes – by just 21 votes.

Two years later, he retained the seat again while being the only pro-independence candidate in the race against four unionists.

The new Angus and Perthshire Glens constituency, being contested by SNP MP Dave Doogan, will be another seat the Conservatives are eyeing keenly.

‘It’s going to be tough’

Mr Yousaf admitted the approaching election will be “tough” for his party due to Labour’s resurgence.

His own party has been slumping in the polls and could face heavy losses across Scotland.

But he remained bullish when asked whether he fears MPs like Mr Wishart and Mr Doogan could end up losing their seats.

Mr Yousaf told us: “I’m confident in our ability to hold these seats, because I believe our message is far stronger than any other political party.

“It’s going to be a tough election. There is a resurgent Labour Party. They will be our greatest challengers in the central belt of Scotland.”