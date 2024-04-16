Humza Yousaf ‘confident’ SNP can retain Perthshire and Angus seats despite fractured pro-independence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf ‘confident’ SNP can retain Perthshire and Angus seats despite fractured pro-independence vote

But he warned the Greens and Alba Party would be “helping those who oppose independence” by running candidates in tight constituencies.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf is “confident” the SNP can hold onto key Perthshire and Angus seats at the next election even if the pro-independence vote is fractured.

But he warned the Greens and Alba Party would be “helping those who oppose independence” by running candidates in tight constituencies.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said he was bemused by the prospect of three other anti-union candidates contesting his seat when voters next go to the polls.

Mr Yousaf recently warned supporting the Greens at the upcoming Westminster election would be a “wasted vote” for anyone who wants Scotland to leave the UK.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking in Dundee, he said: “I agree with Pete’s assertion that anybody who is looking to split the pro-independence vote is only going to end up helping those who oppose independence.

“When it comes to Westminster elections in particular, as much respect as I have for the Greens, they are not going to win a single seat.

“There is a danger that a vote for the Greens – or indeed any of the other smaller parties who back independence – is only going to help the opponents of independence.”

Mr Wishart’s constituency could potentially also be contested by a Green candidate, an Alba Party hopeful, and a former Alba member now running as an independent.

The new Perth and Kinross-shire constituency will be a key target for the Tories, even though they are expected to lose power at Westminster.

In 2017, Mr Wishart held onto Perth and North Perthshire – which is being renamed due to boundary changes – by just 21 votes.

Two years later, he retained the seat again while being the only pro-independence candidate in the race against four unionists.

The new Angus and Perthshire Glens constituency, being contested by SNP MP Dave Doogan, will be another seat the Conservatives are eyeing keenly.

‘It’s going to be tough’

Mr Yousaf admitted the approaching election will be “tough” for his party due to Labour’s resurgence.

His own party has been slumping in the polls and could face heavy losses across Scotland.

But he remained bullish when asked whether he fears MPs like Mr Wishart and Mr Doogan could end up losing their seats.

Mr Yousaf told us: “I’m confident in our ability to hold these seats, because I believe our message is far stronger than any other political party.

“It’s going to be a tough election. There is a resurgent Labour Party. They will be our greatest challengers in the central belt of Scotland.”