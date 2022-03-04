Dick Campbell insists recharged Arbroath ready for Dunfermline after ‘hard week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell insists recharged Arbroath ready for Dunfermline after ‘hard week’

By Scott Lorimer
March 4 2022, 10.00pm Updated: March 4 2022, 10.15pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell admits he has a decision to make over his Arbroath side ahead of the crunch Championship clash with Dunfermline.

The Gayfield side haven’t won a game since the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last month but still remain top of the table.

Now, the recharged Lichties will look to return to winning ways against the Pars.

Time off to recharge

Campbell gave his part-time players some time off this week after a hard-fought draw with Partick Thistle.

The side haven’t trained since then but will carry out some light exercises on Saturday morning and ahead of kick off.

One of those who will be taking part is Jason Thomson, who has overcome his ankle injury and could play a part.

The right back was forced off during the draw with Morton then missed Tuesday clash with the Jags.

Loanee Craig Wighton will sit out against parent club Dunfermline.
Craig Wighton, meanwhile, won’t play a part against his parent club and Campbell says he will have to think of a replacement.

“We reckon that Jason Thomson will be fit,” he told Courier Sport. “Whether he starts or not I’m not sure yet.

“He wasn’t fit on Tuesday night so we’ll see what’s in front of us on Saturday.

“I don’t think there will be a lot of changes.

“We’re still top of the league so I see no need to change anything.

“I thought Tuesday night was a hard game for them, so I gave them a rest this week.

“I’m bringing them in early in the morning to do some light training before the game.

“I’ll have a look at the picture then.”

Dunfermline threat

The Arbroath boss is also wary of the threat posed by John Hughes’ side.

They might sit second bottom but Campbell knows they won’t be in for an easy afternoon at Gayfield.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
“We’ve beaten Dunfermline three times this year,” he said. “But this game is equally as important for Dunfermline.

“These full-time teams are fighting for their lives.

“We’re not. We’ve got to overcome that.

“They’ve got a strong side. I had someone watch them and, going by the report, they were a better team than Kilmarnock last week.”

Bobby Linn: Beating Dunfermline will instil belief again in Arbroath title push

