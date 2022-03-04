Dick Campbell insists recharged Arbroath ready for Dunfermline after ‘hard week’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell admits he has a decision to make over his Arbroath side ahead of the crunch Championship clash with Dunfermline.

The Gayfield side haven’t won a game since the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last month but still remain top of the table.

Now, the recharged Lichties will look to return to winning ways against the Pars.

Time off to recharge

Campbell gave his part-time players some time off this week after a hard-fought draw with Partick Thistle.

The side haven’t trained since then but will carry out some light exercises on Saturday morning and ahead of kick off.

One of those who will be taking part is Jason Thomson, who has overcome his ankle injury and could play a part.

The right back was forced off during the draw with Morton then missed Tuesday clash with the Jags.

Craig Wighton, meanwhile, won’t play a part against his parent club and Campbell says he will have to think of a replacement.

“We reckon that Jason Thomson will be fit,” he told Courier Sport. “Whether he starts or not I’m not sure yet.

“He wasn’t fit on Tuesday night so we’ll see what’s in front of us on Saturday.

“I don’t think there will be a lot of changes.

“We’re still top of the league so I see no need to change anything.

“I thought Tuesday night was a hard game for them, so I gave them a rest this week.

“I’m bringing them in early in the morning to do some light training before the game.

“I’ll have a look at the picture then.”

Dunfermline threat

The Arbroath boss is also wary of the threat posed by John Hughes’ side.

They might sit second bottom but Campbell knows they won’t be in for an easy afternoon at Gayfield.

“We’ve beaten Dunfermline three times this year,” he said. “But this game is equally as important for Dunfermline.

“These full-time teams are fighting for their lives.

“We’re not. We’ve got to overcome that.

“They’ve got a strong side. I had someone watch them and, going by the report, they were a better team than Kilmarnock last week.”