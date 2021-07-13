Corey Panter won’t just be making up the numbers during Dundee loan spell insists James McPake

Luton Town defender Corey Panter hasn’t joined Dundee purely as cover insists Dens boss James McPake.

The 20-year-old signed for the Dark Blues on a season-long loan on Sunday after spending two weeks training with the club.

Having recently signed a new contract, the Hatters were keen to expose Panter to first-team football.

Immediately after signing him on new terms, the English Championship side sent the defender north of the border to train with the Dens Park club.

That was so McPake could have a look at the versatile stopper before bringing him up to Scotland for the rest of the season.

And the Dens boss has been impressed with Panter’s application and quality.

McPake said: “Corey has been really good and in different positions as well – he’s played left-back, left centre-back and right centre-back so he’s very versatile. He’s comfortable on his right foot as well.

“He’s athletic, quick and strong and he’s not just here as cover.

“He’s here to be part of the squad and push his team-mates to be in the starting XI.

“I’ve been impressed with his work ethic and his enthusiasm to come into a new club.

“We’re happy to have him in.”

Luton Town reaction

Luton are also delighted to see their young player joining a Scottish Premiership outfit.

Hatters academy coach Adrian Forbes said: “We are delighted that Corey has earned this opportunity at Dundee.

“The Scottish Premiership is a real step up for him in his development, and he’ll get a great education up there playing with and against some experienced pros.

“Dundee is a good club who have looked after him, and it will be a great life experience for Corey as well as hugely beneficial to his game.

“We’re really pleased that clubs of Dundee’s pedigree are looking at our young players as potential loan signings, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the next few months.”