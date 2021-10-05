Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Sweeney: Dundee players refusing to let ‘doom and gloom’ settle over squad as they search for winning formula

By George Cran
October 5 2021, 8.00am
Ryan Sweeney

Dundee’s disappointing defeat to St Johnstone on Saturday was “a massive kick in the teeth” as they remain rooted to the foot of the Premiership.

What the Dens players are refusing to do is allow “doom and gloom” to overcome them as they embark on a busy couple of weeks on the training field.

So says defender Ryan Sweeney as he targets a much-improved display – personally and as a team – against Aberdeen in 11 days’ time.

“There are still a lot of games and a lot of points to play for,” the former Stoke City man said.

“It’s not all doom and gloom here.

Sweeney clears in front of Chris Kane.
On Saturday the performance wasn’t anywhere near what it has been in recent weeks. It was a massive kick in the teeth for us.

“When things haven’t been going your way, you want a game as soon as possible to try and rectify it.

“On the flipside, the international break gives us a couple of weeks to work on things on the training pitch so we can get that right for a couple weeks’ time.

“We have stuff to work on and we will come back firing after the international break.”

‘Personally, I have to do better’

Sweeney scored his first goal for the Dark Blues as he ended their five-match goal-less streak with a second-half header.

That, though, was small consolation with the score already 3-0 in St Johnstone’s favour.

And Sweeney is honest enough to admit his mistake in allowing Stevie May to score the third seconds after the restart.

“The result is the main thing,” he added.

“We weren’t good enough on Saturday, we gave away cheap goals.

Stevie May celebrates making it 3-0.
“We had been defending pretty well up to now. I don’t feel like we gave ourselves a proper chance of getting a result.

“Myself, personally, I have to do better for the third goal just after half-time. Effectively, at 3-0 the game is pretty much done. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“It was a cross into the box and I thought the lad was taking a shot so I went to ground anticipating that. He’s taken a touch round me instead and slotted it in the corner.

“Personally that was really disappointing.”

Sweeney heads in for 3-1.

Sweeney added: “The goal ended the sticky patch we’ve had and it was weird because we’ve created a lot more in other games than we did on Saturday.

“This time we ended up scoring. It’s a bit of a monkey off the back in terms of that but it’s obvious the result is more important.

“We have a big two weeks coming up now before we play Aberdeen.”

