Charlie Adam, Leigh Griffiths and Danny Mullen – Dundee boss James McPake weighing up trio’s fitness ahead of Aberdeen clash

By George Cran
October 15 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 15 2021, 9.22am
James McPake, Leigh Griffiths, Danny Mullen and Charlie Adam.

Dundee boss James McPake has a lot to weigh up ahead of Saturday’s crunch Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Dens Park.

Setting up his side to earn their first league victory of the season is the target.

But who might he have available to deliver those three points?

Skipper Charlie Adam is back in training after missing the last five matches. Leigh Griffiths is also training again following his ankle injury.

And returning earlier than expected from a nasty ankle problem has also been striker Danny Mullen.

‘Can’t be silly’

Whether any of those three are fit enough to be part of the matchday squad for the Saturday evening fixture is a decision McPake is yet to make.

Dundee manager James McPake.

“We are monitoring them,” the Dens boss said.

“Charlie has done a lot more but we are dipping him in and out and making sure when we do get him back he is fit and available for what will be a tough run.

“We don’t want him to have a setback by playing him for the wrong reasons.

“In terms of leadership, he is always there but you like to see that leadership on the pitch.

“He is a top class professional and a top class player.

“Having him on the pitch is really important for us.

“As is Leigh Griffiths.

Griffiths limped off against Rangers.

“We are desperate to get them back but we can’t be silly. I have to weigh up and work out the right thing to do.

“Do they play this weekend or do we get another week’s training into them?

“That will be decided Friday afternoon.

“I’d like to hope they have a chance.”

‘We didn’t want to put him in too fast’

After getting hopes up that talisman Adam might be able to make a speedy recovery to feature in last month’s derby, caution has taken over.

And McPake is concerned rushing players back onto the pitch too quickly could prove more costly in the long-term.

“It’s getting the players back and keeping them fit,” he added.

“Things can happen and injuries reoccur when you’re unlucky but we’re making sure they are right before they come back in.

“Unfortunately with Charlie we thought we were getting there a couple of times but it just wasn’t to be.

“We didn’t want to put him in too fast and then he misses the next eight weeks through us being reckless.

“Leigh Griffiths has done a lot of work, too.

“It’s been a good period in getting lots of work into the players. We played a game as well where we got minutes into bodies.

“Having the option of having Leigh Griffiths, Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen back in any squad will add plenty of options and ability.”

Certainly missing will be forward Alex Jakubiak after he underwent surgery to sort a shoulder problem.

