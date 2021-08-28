Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Peter Pawlett opens up on Dundee United red card: I got touched and couldn’t stay on my feet

By Ewan Smith
August 28 2021, 8.55am
Peter Pawlett picked up a second yellow after falling under Murray Davidson's challenge
Dundee United star Peter Pawlett has spoken for the first time about the red card he picked up for simulation in last weekend’s win at St Johnstone.

Pawlett will miss Saturday afternoon’s clash with Hearts after he was shown two yellows at McDiarmid Park.

The diminutive midfielder picked up his first booking one for running to the crowd to celebrate his 60th minute winner and the other for allegedly diving.

United chose this week not to appeal the sending off despite boss Thomas Courts labelling it ‘very harsh.’

Peter Pawlett was shown an initial yellow for running to the Dundee United fans

But while Pawlett accepts his booking for his goal celebration, he claims Saints midfielder Murray Davidson admitted making contact.

Speaking in Dundee United’s Friday Night At The Club, the former Aberdeen star also revealed some players on the pitch told referee Gavin Duncan ‘Pawlett’s known for that.’

“I know the rule is if you approach the crowd it’s a booking,” Pawlett told DUTV hosts Alistair Heather and Sean Dillon.

“But I think with the Covid situation, where we’ve had no fans, and the emotions I went to the crowd. I did get a little bit pushed into it too.

“The referee came to me and said: ‘That’s the rule now, if it was my choice I wouldn’t book you but it is the rule.’

“It’s fair enough and I tapped him on the back.

“At the tackle I was thinking ‘oh no’. Murray Davidson was in his face and I saw him saying ‘no, no, no’.

“I thought ‘I’ve got away with that one’

“One of the lads said: ‘Pawlett’s known for that.’ What chance have you got?

“Murray Davidson said to the lads ‘I touched him’ after I originally got sent off.

“I did get touched. At the time could I stay on my feet? No I couldn’t.”

Peter Pawlett’s team-mate Calum Butcher set for new Dundee United deal

Calum Butcher is in talks over a new contract at Dundee United

Meanwhile, Dundee United vice-captain Calum Butcher is said to be in talks with the Tannadice club over an improved two-year deal.

Butcher is already under contract until 2023 after penning a four-year extension in 2019.

However, reports in the Daily Record suggest the popular English midfielder will be offered improved terms to stay at Tannadice.

