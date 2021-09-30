Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United: Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month after Celtic and Dundee heroics

By Alan Temple
September 30 2021, 2.11pm Updated: September 30 2021, 2.20pm
Delighted: Harkes

Dundee United star Ian Harkes has been named Premiership player of the month following crucial goals against Dundee and Celtic.

The 23-year-old has been a standout in September as United claimed one win and two draws — including a superb 1-1 stalemate at Parkhead — in the league.

Harkes scored the decisive goal at Tannadice as the Tangerines saw off Dundee 1-0, before cancelling out Liel Abada’s opener in Glasgow on Sunday.

The American midfielder is visibly thriving in a more advanced midfield role under manager Thomas Courts, with Jeando Fuchs and either Dylan Levitt or Calum Butcher completing a well-balanced triangle.

And Harkes’ form was recognised by the SPFL on Thursday as he picked up the cinch Premiership’s top monthly gong.

