Dundee United: Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month after Celtic and Dundee heroics

Dundee United star Ian Harkes has been named Premiership player of the month following crucial goals against Dundee and Celtic.

The 23-year-old has been a standout in September as United claimed one win and two draws — including a superb 1-1 stalemate at Parkhead — in the league.

Harkes scored the decisive goal at Tannadice as the Tangerines saw off Dundee 1-0, before cancelling out Liel Abada’s opener in Glasgow on Sunday.

The American midfielder is visibly thriving in a more advanced midfield role under manager Thomas Courts, with Jeando Fuchs and either Dylan Levitt or Calum Butcher completing a well-balanced triangle.

And Harkes’ form was recognised by the SPFL on Thursday as he picked up the cinch Premiership’s top monthly gong.