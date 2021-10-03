Ross County condemn actions of Dundee United boss Tam Courts as they clear fans of ‘racist slur’ towards Jeando Fuchs

Ross County have hit out at Dundee United boss Tam Courts – and backed their supporters against allegations of a ‘racist slur’ towards Jeando Fuchs.

County released a strongly-worded statement on Sunday afternoon defending their fans and attacking the post-match actions of Courts.

In the statement released by County chief executive Steven Ferguson, they insisted “no racist language had been used during a chant that was aimed at Jeando Fuchs.”

They also spoke out against Courts.

Courts held a ‘Show Racism The Red Card’ t-shirt aloft towards the visiting fans following United’s 1-0 win in a show of support for Fuchs.

On Courts actions, County stated it ‘did not reflect responsible handling of the matter.’

The statement added: “Representatives of both clubs had come to the conclusion that no racist language had been used.

“This could also have incited risk to Ross County supporters leaving the stadium after the game.”

United launched their own probe into the incident as they remained tight-lipped at the end of the win.

County also offered their support to Fuchs who was visibly upset moments after Ilmari Niskanen had given his side the lead.

Ferguson added: “Jeando has the full compassion of everybody at Ross County as we were made aware of how distressed he has been from the chain of events.”

