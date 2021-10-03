Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County condemn actions of Dundee United boss Tam Courts as they clear fans of ‘racist slur’ towards Jeando Fuchs

By Ewan Smith
October 3 2021, 2.49pm Updated: October 3 2021, 3.39pm
Ross County have defended their fans against allegations of a 'racist slur' towards Jeando Fuchs

Ross County have hit out at Dundee United boss Tam Courts – and backed their supporters against allegations of a ‘racist slur’ towards Jeando Fuchs.

County released a strongly-worded statement on Sunday afternoon defending their fans and attacking the post-match actions of Courts.

In the statement released by County chief executive Steven Ferguson,  they insisted “no racist language had been used during a chant that was aimed at Jeando Fuchs.”

They also spoke out against Courts.

Courts held a ‘Show Racism The Red Card’ t-shirt aloft towards the visiting fans following United’s 1-0 win in a show of support for Fuchs.

On Courts actions, County stated it ‘did not reflect responsible handling of the matter.’

The statement added: “Representatives of both clubs had come to the conclusion that no racist language had been used.

Tam Courts backed midfielder Jeando Fuchs after the Ross County win

“This could also have incited risk to Ross County supporters leaving the stadium after the game.”

United launched their own probe into the incident as they remained tight-lipped at the end of the win.

County also offered their support to Fuchs who was visibly upset moments after Ilmari Niskanen had given his side the lead.

Ferguson added: “Jeando has the full compassion of everybody at Ross County as we were made aware of how distressed he has been from the chain of events.”

You can read Ross County’s statement in full here.

