Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts reveals Mathew Cudjoe signing has opened up Ghana marketplace to Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
November 18 2021, 10.27pm Updated: November 19 2021, 12.38pm
Tam Courts believes the capture of Mathew Cudjoe has opened up new opportunities for Dundee United
Tam Courts believes the capture of Mathew Cudjoe has opened up new opportunities for Dundee United

Tam Courts hopes Dundee United’s move for Ghana under-20s star Mathew Cudjoe can open up new markets for the Tannadice club.

United have signed playmaker Cudjoe from Ghanaian side Young Apostles after he impressed during a trial period at Tannadice.

The move is subject to a work permit and the teenager will initially join the club’s development squad.

But Cudjoe is already being labelled an ‘exciting prospect’ by Courts and has already begun to make a name for himself in his homeland.

Courier Sport revealed adoring African fans threw money at Cudjoe after a dazzling derby debut.

And his arrival is a landmark moment for Courts who believes there is untapped potential in the Ghana marketplace.

“Mathew is a player we have been keeping tabs on for a while,” said Courts. “He’s a Ghanaian under-20s player.

“He has been very successful with the Ghanaian under-20s.

“He’s been to major tournaments and it’s great to see the club get him over the line.

“It’s also quite exciting that the club are looking at these markets as a talent stream.

“You only have to look at ‘Right to Dream’ and how Scandinavian clubs are taking advantage of the Ghanaian market.

Tam Courts believes Mathew Cudjoe has already made a name for himself in Ghana

“They are enjoying a lot of success and it’s good to see the club being quite creative with this move.

“There’s a lot of potential in this market.

“From a visa perspective, it’s one of the countries where it’s easier to bring players into the country.

“There’s less red tape and governance to get through.

“That’s why it’s nice to see the club looking at these markets to bring young players in to complement the ones we already have.”

Tam Courts: Mathew Cudjoe one for future

Meanwhile, Courts admits Cudjoe’s progression into the first team could take time.

The skilful playmaker has been likened to a young Jadon Sancho or Raheem Sterling by respected Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo.

He is an under-20s African Cup of Nations champion and is knocking on the door of greater international recognition.

“In conversations with Tony Asghar, Mathew’s been quite clear about what he wants to achieve here,” added Courts.

“It’s a long-term project but one we are exciting by.

“We have to integrate him properly, from a lifestyle perspective.

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar

“He’ll be away from his family and things like the weather will be a challenge for Mathew.

“But he’s an exciting prospect who already has a profile in Ghana.

“He’s been at a major tournament and there’s already talk about how the country is trying to navigate him into the men’s team.

“It’s quite exciting to have him here.”

