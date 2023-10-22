St Johnstone and Motherwell request to play postponed game on Tuesday knocked back, says Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone and Motherwell request to play postponed game on Tuesday knocked back, says Steven MacLean

Police Scotland and the football bodies decided midweek would be too soon for the rearranged Premiership fixture.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

There will be no quick-fire rescheduling of St Johnstone’s postponed game against Motherwell, Steven MacLean has confirmed.

Both clubs had hoped that they could play the Premiership match this Tuesday.

However, the decision has been made by Police Scotland and the football governing bodies that there will need to be a longer delay in view of the recovery operation required in the east of the country following Storm Babet.

“We had everything done for Motherwell and were raring to go,” said MacLean, whose Saturday afternoon was spent watching the Kilmarnock v Livingston match.

“We tried to get the game scheduled for Tuesday – both Motherwell and us wanted that.

“But with everything going on, the police and football authorities felt it wasn’t right.

“We didn’t know if the emergency services and police would be able to do the game.

“So we don’t know at this time when it will be played.

“It will be all systems go for St Mirren now. We will have a normal week and we’ll be prepared and ready to go for that and hopefully get our first win of the season.”

Correct decision

MacLean backed the early postponement call.

“We are obviously really disappointed that the game was off because we wanted to play.

“But, in the grand scheme of things, when you see people losing their life and the things that have been happening it is the right thing to do.

“It just makes sense calling it off.

“You’ve got supporters travelling and a red warning, there are a lot more important things than football.

“The most important thing is families are safe and the emergency services can get everything sorted and it works out alright for everyone.

“As much as we want to play football, fulfil the game, get a win and have the supporters there, we understand the situation.”

Pitch perfect

The resilience of the McDiarmid Park playing surface has been the positive to take from a game-less week.

“The pitch was absolutely perfect,” he said. “It was in great order.

“There wasn’t even a mark, which is testament to the work we got done on it.

“That augurs well going forward into the winter. Hopefully it holds up and we think it will do.

“We’ve spent a bit of money on it.

“It’s the same with the training pitch. That was playable too and we managed to train Thursday and Friday.

“The only thing that caused us havoc was the wind.”

