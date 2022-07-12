Tiger Woods comes out all guns blazing against LIV Golf in incredible Open press conference By Steve Scott July 12 2022, 1.56pm Updated: July 12 2022, 4.57pm 0 Tiger Woods at his press conference at The 150th Open at St Andrews. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fans line St Andrews streets as Jack Nicklaus becomes honorary citizen Tiger Woods: I’m not retiring but this could be my last Open at St Andrews I disagree with it – Tiger Woods firmly opposed to LIV Golf breakaway When the big guns are playing in the Open at St Andrews – first round draw announced