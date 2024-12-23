Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Course has seen countless players, lots of sheep and one Golden Bear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports
Other sports

Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Course has seen countless players, lots of sheep and one Golden Bear

The closure of the Caird Park course - affectionally known as The Cairdie - in April 2025 will mark a final chapter in a golfing story going back to 1923. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Lord Provost James Gowans officially opens the new course at Caird Park
Lord Provost James Gowans opened a new course at Caird Park in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Golf has been played at Caird Park for over 100 years by everyone from humble hackers and serious club players to pros like Jack Nicklaus.

Playing the Cairdie was a rite of passage for many golfers.

Generations of youngsters learned the game for less than a quid on the nine-holer.

The course rose from humble beginnings.

Caird Park Golf Club was formed in 1926

Caird Park opened in 1920 as a gift to the city from Sir James Caird.

The “Dundee Links” followed in 1923.

This was the city’s first public golf course.

There was a 5,477-yard 18-hole course and 1,485-yard nine-holer.

Parks superintendent Alexander Macrae laid out the course, which took full advantage of the natural surroundings including the Gelly Burn and quarry.

Caird Park Golf Club was formed three years later.

The Courier story showing the Caird Park golf course map published in 1923
The golf course map published in 1923. Image: DC Thomson.

On March 29 1926, in the tea room by the castle, 29 men, ranging from a church minister to Dundee millworkers, gathered to discuss its formation.

The majority of those who attended came by tramcar to Maryfield Terminus in Forfar Road before walking through the Caird Park football pitches.

Present at the meeting was the then first professional of the course, Tom Hay, who had the idea of founding the Caird Park Golf Club.

Mr Hay was appointed first captain after they discussed a huge set of club rules.

The annual charge was fixed at the “princely subscription” of five shillings.

There was a huge demand to join.

a man inscribes the insignia on a wood and metal sign bearing the name Caird Park golf course
Caird Park Golf Club was formed in 1926. Image: DC Thomson.

Officials imposed a limit of 50 members.

The tea room was also the clubhouse during its fledgling years.

There was only one bus route that went nearby – the northern circular.

For the benefit of golfers, a special bus was routed there on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons, but demand can’t have been great enough.

It only lasted 10 days.

How much was a round of golf in 1932?

The membership limit rose gradually.

The club had expanded to such an extent that the locker rooms behind the 18th green were bought from the parks department in 1929.

Beginners shared the course with advanced golfers at Caird Park.

A round of golf cost 9p per head in 1932.

Not everyone was impressed.

One letter writer to the Evening Telegraph said being cheap enough for the “occasional golfer” had turned the course into “a dumping ground for beginners”.

“Year after year we hear complaints about shocking hold-ups and bad golfing etiquette,” he wrote.

“This arises mainly through the large proportion of ‘first offenders’ on the course.

“How can the powers that be expect to popularise the course under these circumstances?

“It is high time that the season ticket question should be looked into again so that the course and its patrons may get fair play.”

Golfers playing on the course at Caird Park in June 1949, with two men standing on the fairway and trees in the distance
Golfers playing on the course at Caird Park in June 1949. Image: DC Thomson.

The course was commandeered for sheep grazing to aid the war effort in 1940.

Play continued.

The course showed a deficit in the post-war years.

It was good news for the sheep.

The revenue from grazing was needed to balance the books.

Although the sheep droppings presented a significant hazard.

So did the flock.

Caird Park golfers wanted rid of the sheep

One letter writer to the Evening Telegraph said the sheep caused “quite a lot of controversy” during a professional tournament in August 1951.

He said: “The opinion of the visiting experts was that the sheep were ruining the course, and the greens in particular.

“This has been the opinion of local players for long time.

“Lord Provost Fenton said the revenue was needed help reduce the deficit that the course showed last year.

“Is this the only way the extra money can be found?”

The letter writer suggested a price increase and stated the people who used the course “would be only too pleased to pay a bit extra to be rid of the sheep”.

Players stand outside a building while waiting to tee off from Caird Park in 1961.
Players waiting to tee off from Caird Park in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

Over 70,000 games a year were being played at Caird Park.

The city needed a second public course.

Walter Lyle, the Caird Park professional, did most of the original planning for Camperdown Golf Course, which opened in June 1959.

Lyle was the uncle of 1985 Open champion Sandy.

An annual match began after Camperdown Golf Club was formed in 1961.

On that occasion, the visiting Caird Park side were, perhaps understandably, runaway victors by a 19-1 margin over the fledgling Camperdown golfers.

They would compete every year for possession of The Sporting Post Trophy.

three players at the tee box at Caird Park in 1962.
A busy scene at the tee box at Caird Park in 1962. Image: DC Thomson.

And for the want of a birdie in the final hole at Muirfield in 1959, Caird Park might have had a past Open champion as pro in the sixties.

Fred Bullock, who was appointed professional in 1961, finished equal second, having required a three on the 72nd hole to pip Gary Player for the Claret Jug.

Jack Nicklaus left bear prints in the grass

Jack Nicklaus remains golf’s greatest player with the most Majors, and the Golden Bear arrived to strike some balls at Caird Park before the 1968 Open at Carnoustie.

Nicklaus was staying in Dundee at the NCR guest house on Perth Road.

He also gave a golf clinic to NCR workers during his visit.

Nicklaus went on to finish second behind Gary Player at Carnoustie.

Sound familiar?

a crowd looks on as a crouching Jack Nicklaus helps a young boy play a shot during the NCR clinic in 1968
Jack Nicklaus during the NCR clinic in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

Bernard Gallacher and Ronnie Shade played Caird Park in May 1975.

The matchplay contest was billed as “the round of the century“.

They played one hole on 18 courses in these parts during the marathon 12-hour round which included a journey of 100 miles and five helicopter trips.

It was staged for charity.

Gallacher and Shade landed by Royal Marine helicopter at Caird Park.

Ryder Cup hero Gallacher won the match by four shots.

Bernard Gallacher and Ronnie Shade sit on some steps after the completion of their day's golf.
Bernard Gallacher and Ronnie Shade after the completion of their day’s golf. Image: DC Thomson.

These were heady days at the course.

A huge function lounge was added to the clubhouse building in 1976.

A second nine-holer followed in the 1980s.

Both were given different colours – red and yellow.

No booking or membership was required and access was easy.

The hole that stood out from the yellow was the 8th which was a Par 4 with a right to left slope and a green that could rival the 5th at Augusta for difficulty.

The Par 3 18th over a body of rough was a perfect finish.

Caird Park golf course will close in 2025

Caird Park was recorded as being the busiest public course in Europe in the 1980s.

In 1986 there were 417 members.

The annual membership charge was £25.

Jackie Black was the golf professional in the 1980s and 1990s.

The former Stobswell Secondary pupil taught pupils and ran the golf shop.

a flyer for the competition being held for the 60th anniversary of Caird Park Golf Club
The 60th anniversary of Caird Park Golf Club was a gala occasion. Image: DC Thomson.

The mid-90s brought changes.

The red course was closed in April 1996 and amalgamated with the yellow to leave a single nine-holer because of budget constraints.

Players became frustrated waiting to tee-off from the single course.

The scourge of vandalism was another hurdle they fought to overcome.

A burnt-out car was a hazard on the course in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

The success of Tiger Woods marked a rise in the number of people playing golf but more public courses were closing at the start of the century in Scotland.

The clock was ticking.

The natural death cycle saw the closure of Camperdown in 2020.

Caird Park with its 105 members remained in divot-free peace but is now facing the same fate, after councillors voted to close the course by April 2025.

It may be game over for the Caird Park Golf Course but this Dundee institution will sign its scorecard after helping countless players fall in love with the game.

More from Other sports

Graphic shows Andy Murray kissing Wimbledon trophy.
Andy Murray's tennis legacy in charts - from match points to data points
Hazel Irvine received an honorary Doctor of Laws at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hazel Irvine on St Andrews student high jinx, golf and the 'real' Jim McLean…
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law
Dundee figure skating stars reach remarkable British Championship milestone after sealing more glory in…
The late Terry Griffiths at the Embassy World Snooker championships at Sheffield Crucible Theatre in the 1980s. Image: David Muscroft/Shutterstock
Hazel Irvine says World Snooker Championship leaving Sheffield Crucible like St Andrews losing Open
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby compete at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada. Image: Shutterstock
'Thrilled' Dundee figure skating stars go for British gold after personal best in Poland…
Raymond van Barneveld surrounded by fans at the Angus Darts Academy in Arbroath in 2012.
Pictures of Arbroath darts across the decades with amazing amateurs and tungsten titans
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in action at the NHK Trophy Grand Prix in Japan. Image: Ice Dundee
Dundee figure skating pair target British gold after impressing among the world's best in…
Finlay Adams, 25, of Cupar was recently crowned Scottish Novice Champion just two years after joining Quinn's Boxing Club - but first he had to give up his unhealthy lifestyle, Image: Rowan Bibby/DC Thomson
How Quinn's Boxing Club in Fife is helping young people overcome their fears and…
Eve Muirhead has launched her own curling academy.
Perthshire's Olympic champion Eve Muirhead launches her own curling academy
Ben Higson is taking over as Head Coach of Stirling University's high-performance swimming programme. Image: Western Australian Institute of Sport
Olympic swim coach returns to University of Stirling 'to push boundaries of success'

Conversation