Officials accused of ‘staying silent’ over interest in Caird Park golf courses during closure vote

It is claimed Dundee council chiefs were approached by a golf management firm more than a year before a vote to shut the facilities.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Golfers at Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Officials are being accused of “staying silent” during a vote to close the Caird Park golf courses despite apparent interest from an outside party in keeping the facilities open.

Dundee City Council has approved Leisure and Culture Dundee’s plans to shut the 18-hole and nine-hole courses in April to save money.

The proposals were discussed at a council meeting last month when councillors were told the courses lose cash based on current usage.

At that meeting, the ruling SNP group rubber-stamped the closures despite objections from opposition councillors and overwhelming dissent from those who took part in a public consultation.

Now the authorities are being accused of a lack of transparency by failing to tell councillors and members of the public about proposals that could see the courses saved.

It is claimed those proposals were first mooted in October 2023, but only became public knowledge when The Courier revealed the details this week.

Council officials ‘less than candid about Caird Park courses’

The proposals, in their early stages, include the redevelopment of both courses and the construction of a driving range, a mini-golf course and a new clubhouse – potentially funded by the building of affordable housing.

It is understood the unnamed firm behind the idea will meet the council in the new year.

Commenting on The Courier’s story about the plans, user Charles Allison said: “A very welcome development if it comes to fruition, but some council officials have been less than candid about this in debate and with the press and public.”

The Caird Park golf courses will shut in April. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Reader ‘Stop the gravy train’ posted: “The mere fact councillors were allowed to vote for cessation of golf at Caird Park whilst such a proposal was on the table is scandalous.”

Meanwhile, ‘The trumpet’ wrote: “Why stay silent and allow (councillors) to vote when the whole picture has not been revealed?”

Kevin Keenan, leader of the opposition Labour group on the council, said: “This is not something I was aware of nor was it something told to councillors during the meeting when the decision to close was made.

“I have since written to the chief executive of the council, Greg Colgan, and the managing director of LCD asking them to clarify the situation.

“If this is true then I would be asking why this very relevant information wasn’t passed to councillors to allow them to consider their decision.”

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Conservative councillor Derek Scott said: “It would have been helpful in advance of the meeting to know about any expressions of interest that had been received from a third party, but it might well be that no firm proposal had been submitted.

“The committee report did state that alternative opportunities could still be explored with interested parties, so I think the most important thing now is to consider all options to find a way to keep the golf courses open.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson claims he was previously told there were no “approaches on the table” regarding the courses.

‘Questions’ for council officials about opportunities to save Caird Park golf courses

He said: “I have a number of questions to ask of senior council officers about how proactive the council is being to grasp any and all possible opportunities to save Caird Park golf courses, possibly with a new management arrangement but retaining municipal control.

“Every opportunity must be taken to investigate the viability of alternative management options. Every effort must be made to save the golf courses.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council and Leisure and Culture Dundee will work together to consider any approaches that may result in an alternative operating model that does not require ongoing subsidy.

“To date, we have responded to any approaches by providing information relating to the course but have not yet received any business plans or evidence of external investment.

“In the event that an appropriate prospective operator is identified, a report will be brought to the appropriate council committee.”

