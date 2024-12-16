EXCLUSIVE: Hopes Caird Park courses could be saved under ‘exciting’ plans being drawn up by golf firm

“Exciting” plans are being drawn up that could see the Caird Park golf courses in Dundee saved from closure, The Courier can reveal.

A golf management firm is understood to be working up proposals for the future of the publicly-run facilities – which are due to shut in April under current plans.

The ambitious project is being driven by a company that already operates and manages golf courses around the world.

The name of the firm has not yet been revealed.

Proposals for redevelopment of Caird Park golf courses revealed

However, The Courier has learned its proposals include:

Upgrading the existing 18-hole and nine-hole courses

The construction of a driving range

The creation of an 18-hole mini golf course

A new clubhouse

Initial proposals for the project suggest it could be funded by the building of affordable housing in the area.

Leisure and Culture Dundee would continue to run the facilities under the plans with the management firm acting as an advisor.

The Courier has been told the company first approached Dundee City Council with its idea in October 2023.

Further correspondence was then exchanged with Leisure and Culture Dundee just a few days before councillors met to agree to the closure of the 18-hole and nine-hole courses in a cost-cutting move.

Any developments at the courses would need to gain planning permission.

It comes after a public backlash to the decision to close the courses, with a petition calling for a U-turn now signed by more than 3,000 people.

Ian Gordon, captain of Caird Park Golf Club, says he has been in dialogue with the company about its plans.

‘Very exciting’ proposals to save Caird Park golf courses

He said: “This company has approached us, Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee with their proposals.

“A full business plan has still to be finalised but their proposals are very exciting.

“If this can go ahead, it would be great for Dundee and great for golf in the city.

“They aim to upgrade the golf course, provide a driving range and 18-hole miniature golf course, pay for new machinery and are also looking at the possibility of providing a new clubhouse, as our clubhouse is in a pretty poor state of repair.

“They envisage that the council and Leisure and Culture Dundee operate the new facilities and income streams with them being retained as an advisory partner.

“The managing director is seeking a meeting with the council in early January to discuss the proposals further.”

He added: “We would obviously welcome any plans that could save the courses and the club for the people of Dundee.

“We would urge that the council looks at these proposals seriously.

“We think it could potentially be the perfect way forward.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, Lib Dem group leader who was among the opposition councillors who voted against the SNP group’s motion to approve the closures, said: “On the face of it, these proposals look to have potential.

“I will be asking council officers if they believe this to be a viable proposition and, if so, I would suggest we should be looking at it.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan, Labour group leader, said: “There were 37,000 rounds of golf played at the courses last year so we should be looking at all options to save them.

“This sounds positive at this stage.”

Council ‘will consider any approaches’ about Caird Park golf courses

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council and Leisure and Culture Dundee will work together to consider any approaches that may result in an alternative operating model that does not require ongoing subsidy.

“To date, we have responded to any approaches by providing information relating to the course but have not yet received any business plans or evidence of external investment.

“In the event that an appropriate prospective operator is identified, a report will be brought to the appropriate council committee.”