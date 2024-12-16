Nicky Clark gets St Johnstone deja vu after St Mirren sickener, as captain gives referee verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark gets St Johnstone deja vu after St Mirren sickener, as captain gives referee verdict

End of game pain has been all too familiar for the Perth squad this season.

By Eric Nicolson
A dejected St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark, at full-time after losing to St Mirren.
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark at full-time. Image: SNS.

Nicky Clark got post-match déjà vu after St Johnstone threw away a lead again at the weekend.

But the Perth skipper is confident that the big picture at McDiarmid Park is far rosier after their sickening late loss to St Mirren than it was in Dingwall when his two stunning free-kicks were only enough to earn one point for his team as opposed to three.

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat – and the manner of it – was a big blow to Saints’ Premiership survival hopes.

However, Clark believes the game also showed that head coach, Simo Valakari, is putting down meaningful foundations.

“This hurts just as much as Ross County,” he said. “It’s a sore one to take. Being 2-1 up and losing 3-2.

“At worst, we should have got a point. But we are in a better place, 100%, than we were after the one in Dingwall.

“We will work to get better through the week and look forward to next Sunday.”

Need to be streetwise

Clark agreed with his manager’s post-match assessment that game-management was the art Saints were lacking in the closing stages.

“We need to get more streetwise,” he said. “With or without the ball.

“We maybe need to win free-kicks and try to kill the game a bit, take the tempo out the game and see it out.

“We are maybe too honest at times, trying to keep playing the way that we do. Those are things we can work on.

“We need to pick the right options when we get into the final third.

“We had a three v one at one point and we just never picked the right option at the time. But we’ll learn from that.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark heads a chance over when the score was 2-2 against St Mirren.
Nicky Clark heads a chance over when the score was 2-2. Image: SNS.

“Listen, I had a great chance as well. A header that I’m really frustrated with. Nine times out of 10, I score them.

“It was a frustrating afternoon but things we need to look at and get better at, definitely.”

The Saints players were annoyed that referee, Euan Anderson, didn’t stop play in the build-up to Jason Holt’s handball that afforded St Mirren the chance to secure a win from the penalty spot.

“I think the ref said that Jack fouled the St Mirren player first,” said Clark.

“Then the St Mirren player gets up and pushes Jack, gets him in the chest/throat area.

Jack Sanders and Nicky Clark argue their point with referee, Euan Anderson.
Jack Sanders and Nicky Clark argue their point with referee, Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.

“I don’t know if you need to stop the game for that.

“But it goes on and the ball bounces up and hits Holty on the hand and they get the penalty.

“So, it’s very, very frustrating.”

