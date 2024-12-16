EXCLUSIVE: Campaign to raise millions of pounds for Eden Project Dundee to start next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign to raise millions of pounds for Eden Project Dundee to start next year

How quickly funds are raised depends on "economics of the world" said the man leading the development.

An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
By Rob McLaren

A campaign to raise millions of pounds to create Eden Project in Dundee will start in earnest next year.

The eco visitor attraction was granted planning permission in June. A bridge that will span East Dock Street and the railway line was subsequently approved.

Since then work has been under way to determine the timeline and budget for the project, now officially known as Eden Project Scotland. This has previously been estimated at around £130 million.

A more precise budget will be known early in the new year. Then a two-year campaign to collect the tens of millions required for the project will start after Easter.

Eden Project Scotland hopes of millions  from variety of sources

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project, detailed the work involved.

He said: “The capital programme to create Eden Project Scotland will formally start just after Easter.

“We anticipate that to be about a two-year programme, but who knows with the current economy.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It will be working with public, private sectors and philanthropic community. There’s a lot of work to do in how we structure it.

“In the first half of next year, we will add to our team in Dundee who will focus on finance and fundraising.

“These might be from one of our partners, from an agency or from our own staff but we’ll be putting a fundraising team together in Scotland for Scotland.”

Transition from feasibility to delivery phase

Funding is already in place for more detailed design work to continue next year, which itself will cost millions of pounds.

The plan is for the gas holder on site to become one of the venues, along with two more buildings, including one made from leftover construction materials.

Meanwhile, there will be community engagement events as the Eden team considers what stories each of the buildings will tell. The schools programme will also expand in 2025.

On site, the main phase of work preparing the ground has been completed by land owners National Grid and SGN.

Eden Project Scotland will be funded through support by governments, the private sector, philanthropists and Eden itself.

How venue three at Eden Project Dundee could look.
How venue three at Eden Project Dundee could look. Image: Eden Project

Looking ahead to 2025, Mr Parkin added: “We are supported and respected by the entire political spectrum, which we don’t take for granted.

“In 2025, we will turn up our engagement with government.

“We have a project now – we have design, planning permission. Early in the new year we have the budget and timescale.

“We are working on getting the land ready.

“What we will then need are funds available to get on and build it. It’s really becoming tangible.

“At Eden, over the next three months, the project is formally in transition from the feasibility phase to the delivery phase but we don’t know how long the delivery phase will be. The economics of the world will play a major part in that.”

More from Business

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Keiller Centre column RB Picture shows; RB Keiller Centre column. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee deserves progress - so why has Keiller Centre news left me…
7
Shepherd's Martin Waite, Whyte & Barrie's Alan Crooks, Shepherd's Ian Fergusson and Whyte & Barrie's John Leighton.
Dundee chartered surveyors Shepherd adds 25 staff with acquisition
How the new Dundee Clarks could look. Image: Clarks
EXCLUSIVE: Clarks shoe shop to return to Dundee
Approval for the Berwick Bank project has been delayed.
Multi-billion-pound Fife wind farm in planning limbo for two years
V&A Dundee chair Tim Allan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: V&A Dundee reduces financial deficit as visitor numbers rise
4
Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry.
Award-winning Pitlochry hotel bought by owners of luxury Scottish castle
The offices were built in 2000 and extended in 2014. Image: DM Hall
Headquarters of failed Perthshire business listed after collapse with £10m debts
shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
EXCLUSIVE: New Perthshire business group in disarray as second founding member quits
Danni Paton-Strang and Richard Strang, owners of Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions. Image: Outdoor Lifestyle Competitions
Fife campervan competition couple offer Christmas garden makeover
Christmas lights on Newburgh High Street, designed by local children and made by Blachere Illuminations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife firm behind viral children's Christmas lights on going global

Conversation