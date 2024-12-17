10 highlights of Kirkcaldy West Primary School’s ‘very good’ inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 highlights of Kirkcaldy West Primary School’s ‘very good’ inspection

The Fife primary was rated as very good and good. Here's why and where it can do better.

Kirkcaldy West Primary School has friendly, polite and enthusiastic children, say inspectors. Image: Google Maps.
By Cheryl Peebles

School inspectors have rated Kirkcaldy West Primary as “very good” and “good” in their latest report.

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the Fife school in October and have now published their findings.

We’ve scrutinised their report to pull out some of the highlights – including 10 things they praised.

They assessed four areas of the school’s work during Kirkcaldy West Primary inspection. Two – leadership of change and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion – they rated as very good.

The other two – learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement – they rated good.

They did not inspect the nursery class.

About Kirkcaldy West Primary School

Kirkcaldy West has 394 children in 14 classes, making it one of Fife’s biggest primary schools.

More than one in three pupils (35%) has additional support needs and most live in deprived areas.

English is not their first language for almost one in three children (29%) at Kirkcaldy West, where 17 different languages are spoken.

Attendance, at 89.4% in 2022/23, is below the national average.

Head teacher Elizabeth Thomson took charge of the school in August 2021 and has four depute heads.

Head Teacher Elizabeth Thomson is “ambitious and relentless”. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

10 highlights from Kirkcaldy West Primary inspection report

Here are some of the aspects of Kirkcaldy West Primary School inspectors praised.

  • Children are polite, friendly and very proud of their school. They are also enthusiastic and motivated and feel happy and safe in school.
  • Mrs Thomson is a highly effective head teacher, very well-regarded, and ambitious and relentless in her aim for all children to achieve their best.
  • Children’s writing is improving thanks to an action plan developed by one of several staff working groups.
  • Teachers and support staff undertake a range of training and additional qualifications.
  • The school uses pupil equity funding to employ extra staff and buy resources, which is improving attainment, attendance and wellbeing.
  • Teachers take account of children’s views in planning lessons, with children sharing what they know and would like to know at the start of each topic.
  • All children get outdoor learning every week, for example building dens, making fires and exploring numeracy through nature.
  • The school has a family-support service based where families get emotional and practical support, including art therapy sessions.
  • Children’s attainment in literacy and English and numeracy and maths is good overall. Targeted interventions are planned for individual children not making expected progress.
  • The school is improving attendance of a few persistently absent children with interventions including meetings with parents, family access to interpreters and the breakfast club.

Where Kirkcaldy West Primary School can do better

These are ways in which inspectors say Kirkcaldy West could improve.

  • Senior leaders need to continue work with parents and others to improve children’s attendance
  • Teachers and senior leaders should ensure all lessons are at the right level of difficulty
  • In a minority of lessons the pace is too slow and lessons too teacher-led, leading to a few children becoming disengaged.

The head teacher’s response

Mrs Thomson welcomed Education Scotland’s inspection report.

She said: “The staff team and I are immensely proud that our school’s achievements and ongoing journey to success have been recognised by the inspection team.

“Our children’s enthusiasm, teamwork, and sense of pride in their school truly reflect our values, and I am pleased that our nurturing and inclusive learning environment was highlighted.

“Together, we are creating a school where happiness, safety, and achievement thrive.”

Conversation