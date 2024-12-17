10 highlights of Kirkcaldy West Primary School’s ‘very good’ inspection

School inspectors have rated Kirkcaldy West Primary as “very good” and “good” in their latest report.

A team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the Fife school in October and have now published their findings.

We’ve scrutinised their report to pull out some of the highlights – including 10 things they praised.

They assessed four areas of the school’s work during Kirkcaldy West Primary inspection. Two – leadership of change and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion – they rated as very good.

The other two – learning, teaching and assessment, and raising attainment and achievement – they rated good.

They did not inspect the nursery class.

About Kirkcaldy West Primary School

Kirkcaldy West has 394 children in 14 classes, making it one of Fife’s biggest primary schools.

More than one in three pupils (35%) has additional support needs and most live in deprived areas.

English is not their first language for almost one in three children (29%) at Kirkcaldy West, where 17 different languages are spoken.

Attendance, at 89.4% in 2022/23, is below the national average.

Head teacher Elizabeth Thomson took charge of the school in August 2021 and has four depute heads.

10 highlights from Kirkcaldy West Primary inspection report

Here are some of the aspects of Kirkcaldy West Primary School inspectors praised.

Children are polite, friendly and very proud of their school. They are also enthusiastic and motivated and feel happy and safe in school.

Mrs Thomson is a highly effective head teacher, very well-regarded, and ambitious and relentless in her aim for all children to achieve their best.

Children’s writing is improving thanks to an action plan developed by one of several staff working groups.

Teachers and support staff undertake a range of training and additional qualifications.

The school uses pupil equity funding to employ extra staff and buy resources, which is improving attainment, attendance and wellbeing.

Teachers take account of children’s views in planning lessons, with children sharing what they know and would like to know at the start of each topic.

All children get outdoor learning every week, for example building dens, making fires and exploring numeracy through nature.

The school has a family-support service based where families get emotional and practical support, including art therapy sessions.

Children’s attainment in literacy and English and numeracy and maths is good overall. Targeted interventions are planned for individual children not making expected progress.

The school is improving attendance of a few persistently absent children with interventions including meetings with parents, family access to interpreters and the breakfast club.

Where Kirkcaldy West Primary School can do better

These are ways in which inspectors say Kirkcaldy West could improve.

Senior leaders need to continue work with parents and others to improve children’s attendance

Teachers and senior leaders should ensure all lessons are at the right level of difficulty

In a minority of lessons the pace is too slow and lessons too teacher-led, leading to a few children becoming disengaged.

The head teacher’s response

Mrs Thomson welcomed Education Scotland’s inspection report.

She said: “The staff team and I are immensely proud that our school’s achievements and ongoing journey to success have been recognised by the inspection team.

“Our children’s enthusiasm, teamwork, and sense of pride in their school truly reflect our values, and I am pleased that our nurturing and inclusive learning environment was highlighted.

“Together, we are creating a school where happiness, safety, and achievement thrive.”