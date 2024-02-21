Ford escapes punishment for ‘zero emission’ EV claims despite MG and BMW reprimands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford escapes punishment for ‘zero emission’ EV claims despite MG and BMW reprimands

By Press Association
(Ford)
(Ford)

The UK’s advertising watchdog will take no action against Ford after the carmaker made claims of “zero emissions driving” in a recent ad.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that the claims, made in a paid-for Google ad for the brand’s Explorer SUV, were “unlikely to mislead”.

The ruling comes just weeks after a bombshell decision by the body which ruled that carmakers could not describe electric vehicles as being ‘zero emissions’.

Both MG and BMW received reprimands for “misleading” claims made in their own ads, but the Blue Oval will now escape punishment, following an investigation.

Ford Explorer
The investigation centred on claims made in a paid-for Google ad for the new Ford Explorer (Ford)

The ruling forms part of a wider investigation by the ASA into “zero emissions” claims.

The Ford ad, published on August 16, was identified by the watchdog’s Active Ad Monitoring system, which uses AI to proactively search for online ads that might break the rules.

The advert in question, a paid-for Google ad for Ford seen on August 16, 2023, featured the claim ‘New All-Electric Explorer – Redefining Adventure.

‘The ultimate all-electric SUV is here. The Explorer. Redefine the meaning of adventure. The ultimate exploration vehicle – Find out more & discover the range of features. Zero-emissions driving. Fast charging. Driver Assistance Tech.’

The ASA ruled that the additional context around the ‘zero emissions’ claim, meant that the ad was ‘unlikely to mislead’ and separated it from the cases of both MG and BMW.

In its own evidence to the investigation, Ford defended its position but agreed to amend the claim to “zero-emissions while driving” to make it clearer in future ads.

Ford was previously forced to delay production of the model due to new battery regulations. (Ford)

A spokesman for the ASA said: “Unlike our previous BMW and MG ads, we found that this ad for an electric SUV didn’t break our rules.

“We determined that because the claim was put next to context around specific features of the car, consumers wouldn’t understand the ‘zero emissions’ element to refer to the whole life cycle of the vehicle, but instead specifically the driving.”

In its ruling, which decided that no action was necessary, the watchdog said: “While the ad included the claim ‘Zero-emissions driving’, we noted that it was immediately followed by references to ‘Fast charging’ and ‘Driver Assistance Tech’.

“This further text placed the claim in the context of some of the specific features of the car, which included its emissions while being driven, its charging capability and technical function.

“The claim was unlikely, therefore, in that specific context to be understood as a comment on the vehicle’s overall life-cycle (manufacture, use and disposal) emissions.

“We concluded that the ad was unlikely to mislead.”