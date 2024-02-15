Covid-19 infection levels remain low among population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Covid-19 infection levels remain low among population

By Press Association
Some 1.5% of people in private households in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus on February 7 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Some 1.5% of people in private households in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus on February 7 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Covid-19 infections among the general population remain low, with no evidence of the virus circulating at levels seen during the recent spike in December, figures suggest.

Some 1.5% of people in private households in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus on February 7, the equivalent of around 911,000 individuals or one in 67.

This is down from 2.0%, or around one in 50 people, a fortnight earlier on January 24.

(PA Graphics)

The figures have been published as part of the winter Covid-19 infection study, which is monitoring prevalence of the virus over the next few months.

The project is being run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and is based on data collected from a pool of around 150,000 individuals, who use lateral flow devices to test for Covid-19.

The UKHSA said that both of its latest estimates are within the study’s margin of error, meaning that the evidence for the apparent small decline in infections “is not strong”.

Prevalence of the virus climbed to an estimated 4.5% of people in England and Scotland in the week before Christmas, or one in 22 – the highest since the study began in mid-November.

Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA director-general for data and surveillance, said: “Covid-19 prevalence across the UK remains low, according to this latest data.

“However, some people – particularly those who are older or more clinically vulnerable – are still experiencing severe illness and hospitalisation as a result of Covid-19 infection.

“When we have symptoms of a respiratory illness like Covid-19, it is still important to do our best to limit our contact with other people, especially those who are more at risk.

“This will help to keep rates low and protect ourselves and those around us.”

The rate of hospital admissions in England of patients who test positive for coronavirus has fallen slightly, standing at 3.7 per 100,000 people in the week to February 11, down from 4.0 per 100,000 the previous week, according to UKHSA figures.

Admissions reached 5.2 per 100,000 over Christmas.

Rates remain highest among people aged 85 and over, at 39.5 per 100,000, followed by 75 to 84-year-olds at 18.7.

An average of 3,232 hospital patients in England tested positive for Covid-19 last week, down 10% from 3,599 the previous week and 24% below this winter’s high of 4,245 in early January.

Patient numbers peaked at more than 9,000 last winter.