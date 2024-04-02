OpenAI makes ChatGPT accessible without an account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OpenAI makes ChatGPT accessible without an account

By Press Association
More than 100 million people across 185 countries are said to use ChatGPT every week (John Walton/PA)
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has made the generative AI chatbot accessible without an account for the first time.

The company said it was “making it easier for people to experience the benefits of AI” without having to sign up to do so.

According to OpenAI’s own figures, more than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT every week.

ChatGPT sparked the current wave of generative AI products when it launched in late 2022, allowing people to create content from simple text prompts and has since seen the likes of Google, Microsoft, Meta and others begin rolling our their own chatbots and investing heavily in the technology, which is seen by many as the key innovation of this decade.

In a blog post announcing the wider availability of ChatGPT, OpenAI said it was rolling out account-free access “gradually”, but the aim was to “make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities”.

As of Tuesday afternoon, account-free access has not become available in the UK.

The company said it had also introduced “additional content safeguards” for this new experience, including “blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories”, but did not specify what the categories are.

The blog post also confirmed that those who used ChatGPT without an account would not have the ability to save and review their chat history, share chats, or access additional features such as voice conversations or customising their experience.

However, those using the app without an account will still be able to opt out of sharing their conversations with OpenAI for use in AI model training.