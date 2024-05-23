AI should be used to develop an app which detects skin cancer, Labour MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

AI should be used to develop an app which detects skin cancer, Labour MP says

By Press Association
A Labour shadow minister said he hopes artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to develop an app that could detect whether a mole is a potential skin cancer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A Labour shadow minister said he hopes artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to develop an app that could detect whether a mole is a potential skin cancer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Labour shadow minister said he hopes artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to develop an app that could detect whether a mole is a potential skin cancer.

Sir Chris Bryant has previously said a mole on the back of his head turned out to be melanoma, and he was given a 40% chance of living a year but surgery and targeted therapy “dramatically improved” the outlook.

The MP for Rhondda had been cancer free, but earlier this month revealed he is having immunotherapy after skin cancer was detected in his lung in January.

Sir Chris told the Commons: “The economic opportunities for our country through artificial intelligence are, of course, outstanding.

“With the right sense of mission and the right government, we can make the most of this emerging technology to unlock transformative changes in our economy, our NHS and our public services.

“Just think of AI in medicine, it’s a personal hope that it may be possible soon to have an AI app that can accurately assess whether a mole on somebody’s back, or their arm, or their leg, or the back of their head, is a potential skin cancer like melanoma, that might definitely save lives.

“I would also say you can say exactly the same about diagnosis of brain injury or many other different kinds of cancer and many other parts of medicine.

“So there could be no more important issue to tackle, but the Government I fear have fluffed it again.”

During a statement on the AI Seoul Summit, Sir Chris criticised the lack of representatives from the creative industries at the conference.

He said: “Why none at all? Despite the fact that this is £127 billion industry in the UK and many people in the creative industries are very concerned about the possibilities and the threats and dangers and risks associated with AI for remuneration of creators.”

Technology minister Saqib Bhatti said “brain omics” AI is identifying strokes in patients earlier on, adding: “That means three times more people are living independently than previously could have, and that really does mean that it can be used in other critical pathways.”

He continued: “Nice (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) has already recommended that AI technologies can be used in the NHS to help with contouring of CT and MRI scans to plan radiotherapy treatment for people, and external beam therapy as well.”

At the summit held in South Korea, 27 nations and the European Union signed a new agreement – known as the Seoul Ministerial Statement – to create shared risk thresholds around the development of AI.

The agreement will see the countries develop an internationally recognised threshold for AI model capabilities and when it should be considered it poses a severe risk without appropriate mitigations.

That risk could include the potential for AI to help malicious actors acquire or use chemical and biological weapons, or by the technology attempting to evade human oversight through deception.