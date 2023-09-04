Builder’s merchant in Dundee has all you need for your next project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Builder’s merchant in Dundee has all you need for your next project

Your local independent builder's merchant in Dundee

By The Courier, In partnership with MKM Dundee
Exterior of home with sliding glass doors.
Look to MKM Dundee for your next home project.

Thinking of energy-proofing your home with upgraded windows and doors this year? Check out this independent builder’s merchant in Dundee that offers everything you need for your next project.

Can upgraded windows and doors energy-proof my home?

Upgrading to modern, energy-efficient windows and doors can cut costs and make your home more comfortable. Designed to keep the cold out and the warmth in, new windows and doors can offer better insulation as well as help reduce draughts. This can help you cut back on expensive heating and cooling systems and allows you to manage airflow and temperature the natural way.

Thinking of putting your property on the market in the near future? Buyers are more likely to purchase homes with new windows and doors so they won’t need to replace these themselves. These upgrades can increase property value and make your home more attractive to prospective buyers.

MKM Dundee, your local independent builder’s merchant in Dundee

Before you start your next project, check out your local independent builder’s merchant offering everything you need, MKM Dundee.

Located in Dunsinane industrial estate, MKM Dundee has a team of 30 who can help with every aspect of your project — specialists in kitchen and bathrooms, building materials, specialists in timber, plumbing and heating, and more. MKM Dundee also boasts a fleet of delivery vehicles so you can expect free, local delivery.

Being a locally managed and independent builder’s merchant, MKM Dundee deals with local suppliers, reducing turnaround time and ensuring competitively low prices.

The Dundee branch stocks a wide range of products from building materials, electrical supplies, plumbing and heating, as well as timber and landscaping products.

A one-stop shop, MKM Dundee has everything you need for your next trade or DIY project, especially if you’re upgrading to energy-efficient windows and doors.

Upgrade your windows

Take a look at some of the top products from your local builder’s merchant in Dundee for your next window project.

Interior windows by MKM Dundee
Upgraded windows can add property value to your home as well as help cut back on heating bills.

VEKA UPVC Windows

MKM Dundee supply VEKA UPVC windows, which are highly sought after UVPC Windows. VEKA windows are a high energy-efficient window brand on the market today. VEKA was even awarded the UK’s first BFRC ‘A’ rated UPVC window!

UPVC windows are the most popular style in the UK and available in a wide range of styles and colours. While slim, they are strong and insulating. And when combined with high-quality glazing, they create a thermally efficient window that’s robust and easy to maintain. It will also look good for years to come!

VEKA UPVC is limited in supply across the country, but MKM Dundee boasts a quick turn-around supply, so you can get your project done as quickly and efficiently as possible.

VELUX Roof Windows

Looking to open up your room to fresh air and sunlight? Opt for a VELUX roof window by MKM Dundee. There are many options to suit each design or functionality preference.

Top hung VELUX roof windows are easy to operate and with VELUX ThermoTechnology, you can ensure that you’re using innovative, high performance materials that use less energy while keeping the warmth in.

There are also solar-powered options for even more energy efficiency, ideal for out-of-reach windows while adding that extra level of comfort.

Fakro Roof Windows and Loft Ladders

Serving approximately 15% of the global supply market of roof windows and loft ladders, Fakro is one of the fastest growing roof window and loft ladder manufacturers in the UK.

MKM Dundee provides local builders and tradesmen Fakro timber loft ladders, a necessity for your next home improvement or loft conversion project. These ladders come fully assembled, ready for a quick and easy installation into the ceiling and providing easy access to your loft.

Aluclad Windows

Aluclad Windows, also known as timber clad windows, combine powder coated Aluminium on the outside and the warmth and beauty of timber to the interior to create beautiful and thermally efficient windows with very little maintenance. Ask the specialists at MKM Dundee to learn more about how Aluclad Windows can transform the look of your home while helping you save on energy bills.

Upgrade your doors

Exterior sliding glass doors.
MKM Dundee has a variety of materials for your next door project.

Whether you are looking for a modern or traditional look, MKM Dundee offers an impressive collection of external doors in a wide range of materials to suit all tastes and budgets. With a wide variety of colours, styles and designs, you can add a touch of luxury to any room with doors from MKM Building Supplies.

UPVC Doors

UPVC Residential Doors  are manufactured to the highest standards. Practical and requiring very little maintenance, these doors never need sanding, treating or painting — just an easy clean or occasional wipe-down. UPVC doors are thermally efficient, keep out draughts, and will keep your home warm and your heating bills down.

Composite Doors

Composite Doors are manufactured using cutting edge technology. These doors are made of glass reinforced plastic (GRP) with an inner core of high density foam, increasing thermal performance and keeping the heat inside. The high security locking system will keep your home safe and secure. Also easy to clean, this door adds a touch of elegance as well as important functionality to your next project.

Aluclad Doors

Aluclad Doors combine a timber interior with an aluminium exterior, creating a sleek and modern look while offering fantastic thermal-efficiency. Available in a wide range of styles and designs, Aluclad doors are also exceptionally secure so you can rest easy that your home is safe and sound.

Learn more about how this independent builder’s merchant can supply your next project today.

You can also visit MKM Dundee in person. Look for the Branch Sign Post at Dunsinane Ave, Dundee DD2 3QA.

