See inside Arbroath’s revamped Saltire sports centre gym as Angus Alive complete latest local upgrade

Angus Alive’s latest gym upgrades have been voted a winner by the area’s football stars.

Lichties Jess Norey and Jay Bird tried out the new kit at the official re-opening at Arbroath’s Saltire leisure centre on Saturday.

And at Carnoustie, Scottish women’s international and Celtic FC footballer Kelly Clark gave the sports centre improvements her seal of approval.

Angus Alive operations lead Julie Aitken said: “We had an action-packed day launching our brand-new gyms at Carnoustie and the Saltire.

“Both have had significant investment and customers can expect a ‘wow’ factor when they visit.

“Our teams have worked very hard behind the scenes and are very excited to welcome members old and new through our doors.

“We’re grateful to Kelly and Arbroath FC for their support.”

‘Brilliant facilities’

Kelly Clark said “Health and fitness in the community setting has never been more important and it’s amazing to see brilliant facilities like these in Angus.

“I used to play on pitches not too far from here in Carnoustie, so it’s great to come back and be asked to open this new space.

“My career in football has taken me to some excellent gym environments and this one is right up there in terms of quality, with an exciting range of equipment and functionality.”

Arbroath midfielder Kenan Duunwald-Turan said: “As a club we recognise the importance of community spirit and gyms like the Saltire in Arbroath support this.

“It has something for everyone, and we are delighted to have been asked to open it for the community.”

Saltire Sports Centre is also home to Dundee & Angus College for students on their sports courses

The latest refurbishments follow other major upgrades have completed by Angus Alive.

Improvements include the latest gym equipment from Life Fitness and Indigo Fitness, as well as cardio and fixed resistance machines, multi-functional training rigs, colour-coded training zones and enhanced audio/visual provision.

They also feature the latest technology including Myzone, an accurate fitness tracker and online social platform.

In the last 12 months, gyms at Arbroath sports centre, Montrose sports centre, Brechin community campus and Forfar community campus have all been re-launched after significant investment.