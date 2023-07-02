Inside Forfar’s new community campus gym after major revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Forfar’s new community campus gym after major revamp

The Forfar gym is the latest to be upgraded by council leisure trust Angus Alive in a near £1 million programme.

By Graham Brown
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

International Angus athletes gave the seal of approval to the new look gym at Forfar Community Campus.

Rugby internationalist Eva Finnie and water polo player Lyall Webster were invited to try out the facilities during Saturday’s unveiling.

Eva Finnie is an U18 Scotland internationalist rugby player currently turning out for Strathmore Sharks.

Earlier this year the former Forfar Academy pupil took part in the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival.

She started four of the five games in the tournament and is tipped to have a bright future in the game.

New Forfar community campus gym.
One early visitor tries out the new gym equipment. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lyall is part of Scotland’s U18 national development squad.

He represents Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Waterpolo Club and was selected for the national programme in September 2021.

Later this year, he will travel to Greece for squad training.

Angus-wide upgrade programme

Forfar is the latest in a series of gym refurbishments completed by Angus Alive.

Improvements include the installation of the latest equipment from Life Fitness and Indigo Fitness.

There are also cardio and fixed resistance machines, multi-functional training rigs, colour-coded training zones and enhanced audio and visual solutions.

Forfar community campus gym revamp
Guests at the opening of the new-look Forfar gym. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The new-look facility features the latest technology including Myzone, an accurate fitness tracker and online social platform that rewards effort for all physical activity.

Arbroath Sports Centre, Brechin Community Campus and Montrose Sports Centre have all been part of the significant investment programme to upgrade and revitalise the trust’s portfolio.

Another refurbishment at Carnoustie Sports Centre is scheduled for completion in early September.

Forfar community campus gym upgrade
Forfar councillor and Angus Alive board member Lynne Devine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And later this month work will begin on a major renovation of the gym at Arbroath’s Saltire Centre.

The redevelopment will see a major overhaul of the space used by Dundee & Angus College to put theory in to practice across a range of their sport and fitness programmes.

The Saltire gym will close on Sunday July 30 for the four-week upgrade project.

Angus Alive upgrade for Forfar community campus gym.
Angus Alive staff were on hand to explain the new equipment. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

