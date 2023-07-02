Inside Forfar’s new community campus gym after major revamp

International Angus athletes gave the seal of approval to the new look gym at Forfar Community Campus.

Rugby internationalist Eva Finnie and water polo player Lyall Webster were invited to try out the facilities during Saturday’s unveiling.

Eva Finnie is an U18 Scotland internationalist rugby player currently turning out for Strathmore Sharks.

Earlier this year the former Forfar Academy pupil took part in the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival.

She started four of the five games in the tournament and is tipped to have a bright future in the game.

Lyall is part of Scotland’s U18 national development squad.

He represents Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Waterpolo Club and was selected for the national programme in September 2021.

Later this year, he will travel to Greece for squad training.

Angus-wide upgrade programme

Forfar is the latest in a series of gym refurbishments completed by Angus Alive.

Improvements include the installation of the latest equipment from Life Fitness and Indigo Fitness.

There are also cardio and fixed resistance machines, multi-functional training rigs, colour-coded training zones and enhanced audio and visual solutions.

The new-look facility features the latest technology including Myzone, an accurate fitness tracker and online social platform that rewards effort for all physical activity.

Arbroath Sports Centre, Brechin Community Campus and Montrose Sports Centre have all been part of the significant investment programme to upgrade and revitalise the trust’s portfolio.

Another refurbishment at Carnoustie Sports Centre is scheduled for completion in early September.

And later this month work will begin on a major renovation of the gym at Arbroath’s Saltire Centre.

The redevelopment will see a major overhaul of the space used by Dundee & Angus College to put theory in to practice across a range of their sport and fitness programmes.

The Saltire gym will close on Sunday July 30 for the four-week upgrade project.