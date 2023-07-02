Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant

A Tayside businessman has been ordered to stay away from his wife after he drunkenly berated her over breakfast.

Ross Logie unleashed a volley of insults as he jabbed his finger in his partner’s face.

The 58-year-old, who runs a maintenance company from his home at Inchture, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on June 12, this year.

The court heard his wife had asked for a non-harassment order (NHO).

Jabbed finger in her face

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The complainer and the accused have been married for 20 years.

“At 8.15am on June 12, the complainer was in the kitchen when the accused entered, clearly under the influence of alcohol.

“He immediately started shouting and swearing.

“He told the complainer she was ‘f***ing useless’, lazy, that she didn’t clean the house and said: ‘You can’t f***ing cook’

“He was standing in front of her with his finger in her face.

“She was genuinely scared of being struck by the accused, as she had never seen him acting this way before.”

Another person in the house went between Logie and his partner and told him to go away.

Logie, still ranting, slunk off to his bedroom.

Mr Craib said: “Several times after this incident, the accused continued to shout and swear at the complainer.

“Despite repeated pleas to calm down, he refused to do so. Eventually, the police were called.”

The fiscal depute added: “The crown has received information from the complainer and she is favour of a non-harassment order being imposed.

“However, she does not want it to be a long order, she doesn’t want it to go on for years.”

Mr Craib said the relationship was over.

Run business together

A solicitor for Logie called for the case to be deferred, saying her client had been given “contradictory information” that may need to be checked.

“Mr Logie runs a business with the complainer so a non-harassment order would pose some difficulties.”

She added: “He completely accepts his behaviour and he accepts that he has an escalating alcohol problem.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Logie, of Tay Lodge, Errol, he would defer sentence for background reports.

He continued consideration of an NHO, but Logie must continued to stay away from his wife as part of an earlier order imposed by the court.

