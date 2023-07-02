Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant

Ross Logie unleashed a volley of insults as he jabbed his finger in his partner's face.

By Jamie Buchan
Ross Logie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A Tayside businessman has been ordered to stay away from his wife after he drunkenly berated her over breakfast.

The 58-year-old, who runs a maintenance company from his home at Inchture, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on June 12, this year.

The court heard his wife had asked for a non-harassment order (NHO).

Jabbed finger in her face

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The complainer and the accused have been married for 20 years.

“At 8.15am on June 12, the complainer was in the kitchen when the accused entered, clearly under the influence of alcohol.

“He immediately started shouting and swearing.

“He told the complainer she was ‘f***ing useless’, lazy, that she didn’t clean the house and said: ‘You can’t f***ing cook’

“He was standing in front of her with his finger in her face.

“She was genuinely scared of being struck by the accused, as she had never seen him acting this way before.”

Another person in the house went between Logie and his partner and told him to go away.

Logie, still ranting, slunk off to his bedroom.

Mr Craib said: “Several times after this incident, the accused continued to shout and swear at the complainer.

“Despite repeated pleas to calm down, he refused to do so. Eventually, the police were called.”

The fiscal depute added: “The crown has received information from the complainer and she is favour of a non-harassment order being imposed.

“However, she does not want it to be a long order, she doesn’t want it to go on for years.”

Mr Craib said the relationship was over.

Run business together

A solicitor for Logie called for the case to be deferred, saying her client had been given “contradictory information” that may need to be checked.

“Mr Logie runs a business with the complainer so a non-harassment order would pose some difficulties.”

She added: “He completely accepts his behaviour and he accepts that he has an escalating alcohol problem.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Logie, of Tay Lodge, Errol, he would defer sentence for background reports.

He continued consideration of an NHO, but Logie must continued to stay away from his wife as part of an earlier order imposed by the court.

