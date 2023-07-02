Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation

The female was spotted near the Bruce Embankment around 10.15pm on Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
A coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue. Image: Kath Flannery
A coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue. Image: Kath Flannery

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from the water near St Andrews on Saturday night.

A search and rescue operation was launched after a woman was spotted near the Bruce Embankment around 10.15pm.

A coastguard helicopter from Inverness was sent to assist the rescue, along with the RNLI, HM Coastguard, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

Both lifeboats from the Broughty Ferry station were launched and the woman was pulled from the water by crew on the inshore boat.

She was taken onshore and transported to hospital for observation.

Details on the woman’s condition have not been released.

An image from Flight Radar tracking the coastguard helicopter. Image: Flight Radar.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We had a person in the water near St Andrews.

“The St Andrews, Dundee and Leven coastguard rescue teams were involved, along with rescue helicopter 151 and the Broughty Ferry all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboats.

“It was a female in the water and she was brought onshore by the inshore lifeboat and passed into the care of the ambulance service and Police Scotland.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of concern for a person at Bruce Embankment, St Andrews, around 10.15pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was traced safely and taken to hospital for observation.”

