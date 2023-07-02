Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation

A woman was taken to hospital after being rescued from the water near St Andrews on Saturday night.

A search and rescue operation was launched after a woman was spotted near the Bruce Embankment around 10.15pm.

A coastguard helicopter from Inverness was sent to assist the rescue, along with the RNLI, HM Coastguard, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

Both lifeboats from the Broughty Ferry station were launched and the woman was pulled from the water by crew on the inshore boat.

She was taken onshore and transported to hospital for observation.

Details on the woman’s condition have not been released.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We had a person in the water near St Andrews.

“The St Andrews, Dundee and Leven coastguard rescue teams were involved, along with rescue helicopter 151 and the Broughty Ferry all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboats.

“It was a female in the water and she was brought onshore by the inshore lifeboat and passed into the care of the ambulance service and Police Scotland.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of concern for a person at Bruce Embankment, St Andrews, around 10.15pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was traced safely and taken to hospital for observation.”