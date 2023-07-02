Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan ‘feeling stronger’ and insists he was never taken off penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan ‘feeling stronger’ and insists he was never taken off penalties

The forward scored twice from the spot as his side progressed in the Fife Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.

There is a lot to like about the Raith Rovers attack at the moment.

Nine goals scored in their opening three pre-season fixtures is encouraging – even at this very early stage of the campaign.

The latest two came in Saturday’s penalty-shootout win over Kelty Hearts in the Fife Cup – and without several attacking options still to return from injury.

Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers versus Kelty Hearts. Image: Raith Rovers.

Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan were both on target, both maintaining their goal-a-game ratio.

Manager Ian Murray acknowledged that there is work to be done in defensive areas but is encouraged by his side’s attacking play.

On penalties

Vaughan opened the scoring from the spot on Saturday – after Gullan missed one versus Linlithgow in his absence – and insisted he has always been the designated taker.

“I’ve never been off them,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. “I wasn’t on the pitch last week.

Lewis Vaughan converted two penalties. Image: Raith Rovers.

“Hammer [Gullan] has been winding me up, saying he wants to take it and stuff.

“As long as somebody puts it in the back of the net, that’s all that matters.

“We’ve had a bit of banter in the car school about who is taking penalties, but as long as I’m on the pitch I’ll be taking them.”

Confidence

The match ended in penalties after 2-2 draw. Gullan stepped up to finish the first, with Vaughan electing to go the same way for his second spot-kick of the afternoon.

“I stuck with the same way,” added Vaughan. “I hit the first one so well that I was confident going the same way again.

Vaughan’s first penalty:

“For the second penalty, I was just as confident as I was for the first one.”

Vaughan’s second penalty:

This time last year was a testing time for Vaughan.

His injury plight has been well documented but since working his way back from his latest, the forward has made marked progress.

Feeling stronger

Brought off the bench at the end of October in the victory over Partick Thistle, Vaughan went on to establish himself as an important part of the team – scoring seven times across his 26 appearances.

His fitness has been managed with care since, including sitting out the first warm-up match versus Linlithgow Rose, but he is feeling “fitter and stronger” with most of a pre-season under his belt.

Vaughan tussles with Kelty Hearts captain Tam O’Ware. Image: Raith Rovers.

“I’ve only missed one or two training sessions all pre-season,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the competitive games.

“I just want to stay fit and play as many games as I can, score as many goals as I can. I don’t have any other targets in mind. I just want to get back and enjoy my football.

“I had a strong end, personally, to last season. I’m hoping I continue that.”

