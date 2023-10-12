Loganair named best airline in Europe

Loganair has been named Airline of the Year for 2023 by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).

Loganair, which employs more than 850 people across its network, was honoured in recognition of its “impressive performance” in returning to profitability following the pandemic, whilst at the same time improving terms for its staff.

The carrier operates a fleet of 38 aircraft and carries over 1.5 million passengers each year across a network of 95 routes including flights to London and Belfast from Dundee Airport.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair chief executive, said: “It is an incredible honour to be named the ERA Airline of the Year award for 2023.

“I’d like to thank our magnificent employees for their extraordinary efforts in recent years.

“We were one of the very few airlines to continue flying daily throughout the pandemic, providing essential travel to remote communities, air ambulance services for Covid patients, and energy industry charter services that ensured the UK’s lights remained switched on.”

Loganair environmental impact

Judges also highlighted Loganair’s progressive approach to the environment.

The airline’s GreenSkies programme, introduced in 2021 to manage and mitigate the environmental impact of flying through a combination of carbon offsetting, renewables investment and sustainable aviation research, was the first of its kind in the industry.

ERA is a trade association representing the European aviation industry. Its membership includes more than 50 airlines and 150 associate and affiliate members who jointly cover the aviation sector – airlines, airports, manufacturers and suppliers.

Montserrat Barriga, ERA director general, said: “With an impressive overall performance during 2022, Loganair has overcome the challenges of the previous two years brought on by the pandemic.

“Simultaneously, it has delivered groundbreaking and meaningful environmental initiatives, supported social and humanitarian causes, and set in place key strategic innovations designed to secure its future.

“The airline’s attention to detail, clear thinking and decisive actions have led to measurable positive outcomes.

“Congratulations to the entire Loganair team on this impressive achievement.”

Loganair airline history

Founded in 1962, Loganair is now the largest regional airline in the UK by passenger numbers and fleet size, operating across almost 100 routes throughout the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.

It also operates the world’s shortest scheduled commercial route between Westray Airport and Papa Westray Airport – a distance of just 1.7 miles – as well as maintaining the use of Barra Airport, the only airport in the world to use a beach as a commercial runway.

Loganair previously won ERA’s Airline of the Year award in 2018.