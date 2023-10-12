Killer of Fife teen Karen Dewar refused parole for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer of Fife teen Karen Dewar refused parole for second time

Welshman Colyn Evans killed 16-year-old Karen Dewar in Tayport in 2005.

By Laura Devlin
A man who murdered a Fife teenager 18 years ago has been refused parole for a second time.

Welshman Colyn Evans killed 16-year-old Karen Dewar in Tayport in 2005 by strangling and stabbing her before stuffing her body in a bin and setting it on fire.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years behind bars and subsequently moved south to be closer to his family – who returned to Wales from their home in Kennoway – in preparation for his eventual release.

Evans applied for parole last March, having served the 17 years, as well as requesting a move to an open prison.

Both submissions were rejected by the Parole Board for England and Wales.

Evans, who was 18 when he was jailed, was subsequently eligible for a further review and a paper hearing took place in September.

Prisoners have 28 days in which to request an oral hearing, which Evans did not.

The Parole Board has now confirmed he was once again refused release.

Colyn Evans,18, leaves Edinburgh High Court after being sentenced for the murder of Karen Dewar, 16, from Tayport, Fife Friday June 10, 2005.

Karen’s mum Alison Dewar previously said Evans should never be released, adding he would be a threat to the public if he ever got out of prison.

Reacting the the parole board’s latest decision, Alison said: “It’s a massive relief and we welcome the decision.

“We don’t want another family to go through through what we have gone through. And it’s not just family, it’s friends as well.

“[If Evans were to be released] he is still young enough to have a family of his own.”

Opening of the Karen Dewar Memorial Garden, Tayport. Karens’ parents Alison Dewar and Frank Dewar beside the sculpture by Gail Van Heerden.

At the time of Karen’s murder, Evan – then 17 – lived on the same street as the Dewar family in Tayport.

It later emerged the troubled teenager had been in the community with little monitoring, despite his extensive record of concerning and deviant behaviour.

His first sex offence – an indecent exposure – came when he was just 12 and he was later charged with lewd and libidinous behaviour following inappropriate sexual conduct with two girls under the age of 16.

Months afterwards, Evans was accused of trying to remove a young boy from school by producing a fake note, pretending it was from the boy’s parents and was also reported for attacking an eight-year-old boy and indecent exposure.

Conversation