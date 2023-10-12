‘They’ve taken everything’ says Fife businessman, as CCTV shows car used in £5k ram-raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘They’ve taken everything’ says Fife businessman, as CCTV shows car used in £5k ram-raid

CCTV footage shows the moment a car smashed into Brandon Gourley's Kirkcaldy unit.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
Brandon Gourlay of the Fife Business raided while CCTV footage shows a car was used
Brandon Gourlay, and CCTV of the car suspected to have ram-raided his business. Image: Brandon Gourlay

Items worth more than £5,000 have been stolen from a Fife business in a ram-raid caught on CCTV.

Fife Signs and Graphics was ransacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CCTV footage shows that a white car, thought to be a Ford Fiesta, was used to break through the shutters of the Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre unit.

Business owner Brandon Gourley has temporarily closed the business after the break-in.

The 26-year-old said: “CCTV shows someone in a White Fiesta reversing straight through the shutters of the unit.

“They took everything – I’ve just got to buy it all back again.

“They took £600 in cash and £5,000 of stuff.

“They took absolutely everything.

The damage to the shutters of Fife business in CCTV car raid
The damage to the shutters. Image: Supplied

“They took my laptop and computers. My laptop has got all of my work for the past three years.

“They will have that and all my files.

“They were in and out of the unit in four minutes.”

Brandon, who also drives stock cars, says he was fortunate that he was out with the car visiting a friend at the time of the thefts.

“Or they would have taken that,” he said.

Having set up the Kirkcaldy business 18 months ago, Brandon says he will now have to buy back all the stolen items.

CCTV footage of the car involved in Fife Business raid
CCTV footage of the suspected car involved. Image: Supplied

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of Brandon’s, with more than £700 raised so far.

The businessman added: “Everything helps to get me back on my feet.”

Police investigating Kirkcaldy business break-in

Police Scotland is appealing for information after the Fife Signs and Graphics break-in.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are investigating a report of a housebreaking at a business premises in Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre which occurred around 3.20am on Wednesday October 11.

“Inquiries are ongoing and any anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 0685 of Wednesday, 11 October, 2023.”

Elsewhere, officers are also appealing for information after a white Land Rover Discovery was stolen in Dundee.

The car, registration K88SKN, was stolen from the cinema car park on Douglas Road around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

