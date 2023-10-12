‘They’ve taken everything’ says Fife businessman, as CCTV shows car used in £5k ram-raid

Items worth more than £5,000 have been stolen from a Fife business in a ram-raid caught on CCTV.

Fife Signs and Graphics was ransacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

CCTV footage shows that a white car, thought to be a Ford Fiesta, was used to break through the shutters of the Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre unit.

Business owner Brandon Gourley has temporarily closed the business after the break-in.

The 26-year-old said: “CCTV shows someone in a White Fiesta reversing straight through the shutters of the unit.

“They took everything – I’ve just got to buy it all back again.

“They took £600 in cash and £5,000 of stuff.

“They took absolutely everything.

“They took my laptop and computers. My laptop has got all of my work for the past three years.

“They will have that and all my files.

“They were in and out of the unit in four minutes.”

Brandon, who also drives stock cars, says he was fortunate that he was out with the car visiting a friend at the time of the thefts.

“Or they would have taken that,” he said.

Having set up the Kirkcaldy business 18 months ago, Brandon says he will now have to buy back all the stolen items.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of Brandon’s, with more than £700 raised so far.

The businessman added: “Everything helps to get me back on my feet.”

Police investigating Kirkcaldy business break-in

Police Scotland is appealing for information after the Fife Signs and Graphics break-in.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police are investigating a report of a housebreaking at a business premises in Kirkcaldy Enterprise Centre which occurred around 3.20am on Wednesday October 11.

“Inquiries are ongoing and any anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 0685 of Wednesday, 11 October, 2023.”

Elsewhere, officers are also appealing for information after a white Land Rover Discovery was stolen in Dundee.

The car, registration K88SKN, was stolen from the cinema car park on Douglas Road around 8.30pm on Wednesday.