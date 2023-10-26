Finding solutions for Tayside from 170 years of experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finding solutions for Tayside from 170 years of experience

Meet one of the event partners at 2023 Courier Business Awards

In partnership with McLaughlin & Harvey
Aerial shot of Broughty Ferry Flood Protection Scheme.
McLaughlin & Harvey is committed to delivering quality, cost-effective solutions for clients within a safe and secure working environment.

Community-minded and with a wealth of experience, building and civil engineers McLaughlin & Harvey celebrate 170 years in the industry. This year, the firm is proud to be an event partner at the 2023 Courier Business Awards.

Building together. Unlocking potential.

McLaughlin & Harvey is a privately owned building and engineering business with an innovative vision gained from over a century of experience.

The company employs over 800 people and operates throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland delivering construction, civil engineering and fit-out projects to various sectors, including healthcare, education, industrial, retail, sports venues, transport infrastructure, environmental, marine, commercial, residential and leisure.

A story spanning over a century

After completing its first hospital project in 1875, the firm went on to complete dozens of notable construction projects, including a Guinness storehouse for the St. James Gate Brewery in 1904, completion of a fast-track JV contract to build the De Lorean Motor Car Plant in 1980 and in 2007 Barr Holdings was purchased giving McLaughlin & Harvey a Scotland office and dedicated Scottish construction workforce.

In 2010, McLaughlin & Harvey completed a major redevelopment of the iconic Grade ‘A’ listed G1 George Square in Glasgow. 2012 saw the completion of works to the Tollcross Aquatic Centre, used for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. In 2013, reconstruction works began at the iconic Gobbins coastal path in Northern Ireland and last year works were completed at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games along with the athletics programme.

Collaboration and partnership at the heart of operations

Throughout the years, McLaughlin & Harvey has garnered a wealth of knowledge and experience. The firm is committed to delivering quality, cost-effective solutions for clients within a safe and secure working environment. The firm works with clients using a collaborative approach to shape the built environment in a sustainable way.

McLaughlin & Harvey prioritise collaboration, commitment and care by utilising teamwork, employing an agile approach, and working in a way that supports people and the community.

Supporting the Tay Cities Region Deal

Abertay cyberQuarter interior.
McLaughlin & Harvey was the principal contractor for the university’s redevelopment of the Annie Lamont Building into the Abertay cyberQuarter.

McLaughlin & Harvey was the principal contractor for the university’s redevelopment of the Annie Lamont Building into the Abertay cyberQuarter which was part-funded by the Tay Cities Region Deal. In addition to a physical space for collaboration and experimentation between industry and academia, the Abertay cyberQuarter has a secure cloud-computing infrastructure that will be used for specialist online teaching and provision of R&D and knowledge exchange activities.

It is currently working on another part-funded Tay Cities Regional Deal project with the James Hutton Institute at its Invergowrie estate. The construction of a combined Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) and International Barley Hub (IBH) is part of a masterplan to create two institute-led innovation centres at Invergowrie, helping to establish Scotland as a leader in global food security and crop resilience.

Broughty Ferry Flood Protection Scheme

Commissioned by Dundee Council as a coastal defence and floor protection scheme with the additional of construction of an active travel network, McLaughlin & Harvey was faced with the challenge of mitigating key scheme constraints and challenges by proposing robust, safe and cost-effective solutions. 1,000 metres of coastal defences and 24 flood gates were built, protecting the people of Broughty Ferry and over 450 businesses. Over 5 miles of a cycle and walkway was built as part of the active travel network plan to connect Broughty Ferry Castle and Monifieth.

Event partners at Courier Business Awards 2023

McLaughlin & Harvey is an event partner at this year’s Courier Business Awards 2023. The award ceremony and the nominees reflect the diverse nature of companies operating across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife, ranging from sole traders to major local employers across many sectors.

Widely recognised as the leading business awards for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire, the ceremony will take place on Saturday 28 October in the specially erected marquee on the grounds of the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Learn more about McLaughlin & Harvey today.

