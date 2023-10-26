Finding solutions for Tayside from 170 years of experience

Community-minded and with a wealth of experience, building and civil engineers McLaughlin & Harvey celebrate 170 years in the industry. This year, the firm is proud to be an event partner at the 2023 Courier Business Awards.

Building together. Unlocking potential.

McLaughlin & Harvey is a privately owned building and engineering business with an innovative vision gained from over a century of experience.

The company employs over 800 people and operates throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland delivering construction, civil engineering and fit-out projects to various sectors, including healthcare, education, industrial, retail, sports venues, transport infrastructure, environmental, marine, commercial, residential and leisure.

A story spanning over a century

After completing its first hospital project in 1875, the firm went on to complete dozens of notable construction projects, including a Guinness storehouse for the St. James Gate Brewery in 1904, completion of a fast-track JV contract to build the De Lorean Motor Car Plant in 1980 and in 2007 Barr Holdings was purchased giving McLaughlin & Harvey a Scotland office and dedicated Scottish construction workforce.

In 2010, McLaughlin & Harvey completed a major redevelopment of the iconic Grade ‘A’ listed G1 George Square in Glasgow. 2012 saw the completion of works to the Tollcross Aquatic Centre, used for the 2014 Commonwealth Games. In 2013, reconstruction works began at the iconic Gobbins coastal path in Northern Ireland and last year works were completed at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games along with the athletics programme.

Collaboration and partnership at the heart of operations

Throughout the years, McLaughlin & Harvey has garnered a wealth of knowledge and experience. The firm is committed to delivering quality, cost-effective solutions for clients within a safe and secure working environment. The firm works with clients using a collaborative approach to shape the built environment in a sustainable way.

McLaughlin & Harvey prioritise collaboration, commitment and care by utilising teamwork, employing an agile approach, and working in a way that supports people and the community.

Supporting the Tay Cities Region Deal

McLaughlin & Harvey was the principal contractor for the university’s redevelopment of the Annie Lamont Building into the Abertay cyberQuarter which was part-funded by the Tay Cities Region Deal. In addition to a physical space for collaboration and experimentation between industry and academia, the Abertay cyberQuarter has a secure cloud-computing infrastructure that will be used for specialist online teaching and provision of R&D and knowledge exchange activities.

It is currently working on another part-funded Tay Cities Regional Deal project with the James Hutton Institute at its Invergowrie estate. The construction of a combined Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) and International Barley Hub (IBH) is part of a masterplan to create two institute-led innovation centres at Invergowrie, helping to establish Scotland as a leader in global food security and crop resilience.

Broughty Ferry Flood Protection Scheme

Commissioned by Dundee Council as a coastal defence and floor protection scheme with the additional of construction of an active travel network, McLaughlin & Harvey was faced with the challenge of mitigating key scheme constraints and challenges by proposing robust, safe and cost-effective solutions. 1,000 metres of coastal defences and 24 flood gates were built, protecting the people of Broughty Ferry and over 450 businesses. Over 5 miles of a cycle and walkway was built as part of the active travel network plan to connect Broughty Ferry Castle and Monifieth.

Event partners at Courier Business Awards 2023

McLaughlin & Harvey is an event partner at this year’s Courier Business Awards 2023. The award ceremony and the nominees reflect the diverse nature of companies operating across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife, ranging from sole traders to major local employers across many sectors.

Widely recognised as the leading business awards for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire, the ceremony will take place on Saturday 28 October in the specially erected marquee on the grounds of the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

