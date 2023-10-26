Dundee man jailed over machete attack at Perth hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man jailed over machete attack at Perth hotel

Michael Carle was left scarred for life following the brutal assault at the New County Hotel in November 2020.

By Jamie Buchan
The assault happened at the New County Hotel which has been boarded up following a fatal fire
A Dundee thug who slashed a rival with a machete during an early-morning brawl at a Perth hotel has been jailed for three years.

Michael Carle was rushed to hospital with serious facial injuries following the brutal assault in a second floor bedroom at the New County Hotel.

It happened on November 17 2020 – two years before the County Place venue was closed down following a tragic fire.

Euan Boyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting 29-year-old Mr Carle to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court heard Boyes, 30, set upon his victim with a variety of weapons.

He struck him on the head with a glass bottle, before striking him with a machete.

Mr Carle passed out after being stabbed on the body with a knife.

The New County Hotel, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police were scrambled to the venue, following reports of a disturbance involving several people at around 7.30am.

Tradesman Boyes, of Provost Road, was jailed for three years and will be supervised for a year following his release from prison.

Patricia McCormack, also of Provost Road, Dundee, admitted a minor role in the assault.

The court heard the 30-year-old slapped Mr Carle on the head.

She was sentenced to 140 hours unpaid work.

Risk to the public

Sheriff William Wood pointed out Boyes had become a serial offender.

“I am entitled to take account of your subsequent offending in assessing your risk to the public.

“Clearly you are a man who is violently disposed when the mood takes you, or particularly when you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

He said: “I am satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“And on your release you should be subject to additional measures.”

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

The sheriff said: “Had you been appearing for the first time in relation to this matter I would be considering a sentence in excess of four years.

“However, given the time you have spent in custody since the offence was committed, I think that the appropriate sentence would be one of less than that, with a period of supervision once you’re released to protect the public from serious harm.”

Boyes was told his jail time would begin immediately, rather than back-dated to when he was first remanded in November 2020.

The sheriff added: “You appeared in court for the first time at the age of 27, which is highly unusual in itself.

“It is to be hoped that whatever good influences there were before you turned to drugs will reassert themselves.”

Taxi office rammy

The day after the attack, Boyes was involved in a violent disturbance at the Radio Taxis office in Scott Street.

Perth Sheriff Court previously heard he was high on alcohol and street valium when he told a staff member: “Big bouncer boy better get out of here or I’m going to stab him.”

Boyes smashed the window of the Radio Taxis office in Perth.

He then hurled a rubbish bin at the taxi office window.

Boyes, previously of Perth’s Glenshee Crescent, had also admitted using a knife during a home invasion in Dundee’s Provost Road on March 11 2021.

When the two cases called at Perth Sheriff Court in July 2021, Boyes was jailed for 22 months.

Last year, he appeared at the same court and admitted smashing up work vans belonging to a rival roofing business.

Fatal blaze

The January 2023 blaze at the New County Hotel is still under investigation.

Three people and a dog died in the early morning fire. Eleven others were treated for minor injuries.

Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Just weeks earlier, fire chiefs had demanded that the hotel fix a series of issues relating to emergency doors, exits and lighting.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

