V&A Dundee works with local designers to launch limited edition skateboards

V&A Dundee has launched two limited edition skateboards working with local designers.

The skateboards are inspired by the skating community that have made the plaza around the museum their home.

They are created by designer and skater Mickey Fenton, collaborating with skateboard manufacturer Malcolm Bradley at The Bonny Company.

The collectibles are designed with sustainability in mind and looking at alternative ways of hand producing small batches of skateboards.

There are two boards – The Recycled edition by Mickey and The Bonny edition, designed by Mickey and manufactured by The Bonny Company.

Skateboards inspired by the museum

The friendly relationship between the museum and the skating community inspired the collaboration, said Mickey.

“As a skater myself, it’s great to see a cultural institution connect with communities like ours.

“Together we can create fresh and exciting designs and strengthen local bonds.”

Worn and pre-used skateboards have been transformed to new cruiser boards for The Recycled edition.

The museum’s architecture influenced the graphics of each board.

Mickey said: “Reworking the decks by hand respects the previous use of the board and allows it to carry on giving hours of fun to a new skater.

“This sustainable approach compliments skating culture while also remaining environmentally friendly.”

Sustainable and unique design

The Bonny edition has Malcolm Bradley’s unique construction of 11 layers of maple, cork and deluxe bog oak.

Malcolm said: “It has been a blast working with Mickey and getting some limited edition boards in the V&A Dundee shop.

“Using our cork core cruiser material with another designer’s board shape and graphics has been a great local collaborative opportunity.

“The Bonny Edition embodies the V&A through a one off luxury collectible deck where only 20 will be made.”

Each board features small, handcrafted details that vary per board, giving them their own uniqueness.

Malcolm creates each Bonny skateboard by hand in his Staffa Place workshop.

Museum and skating collaboration

Working with V&A Dundee previously, Mickey explored the plaza around the museum to find out how skateboarding can transform spaces.

The V//ALLIE project saw Mickey create modular benches, moveable ramps and shelters that are friendly for boarders and non-boarders alike.

V&A Dundee retail manager Alan Birch said it was important the boards were made in Dundee.

He said it followed the success of the V//ALLIE project and the growth in skating around the museum,

Mr Birch said: “We wanted to represent this exciting creative relationship by commissioning these exclusive boards right here in Dundee.

“Reappropriating the built environment is a big part of the way skaters view social spaces, with static elements such as benches seen as opportunities for movement.

“The space outside V&A Dundee is a big part of why it’s now seen as a hub for skaters.

“It is a place for everyone to enjoy themselves outdoors.”