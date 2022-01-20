Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Montrose Port hopes to play major role in next generation wind farms

By Rob McLaren
January 20 2022, 7.06am Updated: January 20 2022, 12.59pm
Tom Hutchison, chief executive Montrose Port Authority
Tom Hutchison, chief executive Montrose Port Authority

Montrose Port plans to become a key hub for offshore wind projects after the latest £700m leasing round.

This week’s ScotWind auction by Crown Estate Scotland allocated 17 seabed plots.

Together they have the potential to generate vast amounts of capacity – around 25GW if all come to fruition. This is well above the expected auction outcome of 10GW.

Montrose Port believes it is well placed to benefit as the projects move forward.

Montrose Port hopes for offshore wind

The Angus port already hosts the operation and maintenance base for the Seagreen offshore wind project.

This has seen millions invested in infrastructure and a skilled workforce develop in Angus.

Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, said the ScotWind licence awards was a “huge milestone” for Scotland’s energy transition.

He said it put Scotland at the forefront of offshore wind.

An aerial view of Montrose Port
An aerial view of Montrose Port

He said: “These 17 new projects situated around the Scottish coast open up a wealth of opportunities for all our country’s ports and Montrose in particular.

“We want to continue to grow and become a hub for offshore wind in the North Sea.

“We know we are ideally positioned to service offshore wind developments.

“Now we look forward to having the opportunity to speak to the successful bidders about how we can support them.”

Skills learned on Seagreen project

Mr Hutchison, who was appointed to the role in 2019, said the port has learned invaluable lessons during the construction of the Seagreen base.

A key element is an understanding of what skills for oil and gas clients were transferrable.

He is hopeful the next generation of offshore wind developments will boost the north east economy.

He said: “Offshore wind gives new opportunities for businesses and individuals across the north east of Scotland.

“It can ensure a vibrant future for the local economy and supply chain which we are delighted to facilitate.

Breaking ground on Seagreen operations and maintenance base at Port of Montrose in 2019- Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon, Angus MP Dave Doogan, Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison and Andy Kay, SSE.
Breaking ground on Seagreen operations and maintenance base at Port of Montrose in 2019- Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon, Angus MP Dave Doogan, Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison and Andy Kay, SSE.

“Despite the difficulties of the past two years, it is great to be able to show that our port and indeed the whole Angus region is open for business.”

Meanwhile Montrose Port Authority is investigating several initiatives to push forward our own green strategy.

The chief executive said it was “trying to think outside the box so we can make a real impact”.

What is ScotWind?

Organised by Crown Estate Scotland, ScotWind is the mechanism that allows developers to secure areas of seabed that can then be turned into offshore wind farms.

A total of 74 bids were submitted. While many contenders have been left disappointed, Holyrood has committed to more leasing rounds in the near future.

Billions of pounds will be invested by companies in the next few years and big wins expected for the domestic supply chain.

Fife firm Horisk provided the tech platform for the auction process.

