Van found on fire in Perth street in early hours

A van was found on fire in a Perth street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Residents in Nimmo Place raised the alarm after discovering the van alight shortly before 1.30am on Thursday.

One fire appliance was sent from nearby Perth station to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert 1.33am on Thursday, January 20 to a vehicle on fire in Nimmo Place, off Primrose Crescent, Perth.

“One appliance was sent from Perth station and on arrival found a van well alight.

“Crews extinguished the fire and left the area after it was made safe at 2.02am.”

It is still unclear how the fire started however it is understood no one was injured in the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.