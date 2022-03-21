Dunfermline firm wins financial backing for ‘revolutionary’ intruder alarm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family-run Dunfermline company that makes intruder alarms has secured six-figure funding as it looks to upscale its team.

Sonis Smart Security Ltd has designed a new ‘NoEntry’ smart security system.

The palm-sized, wire and sensor-free security alarm detects break-ins and activates before an intruder is even able to gain access to a property.

It can be self-installed in minutes and uses advanced sound signature algorithms to alert owners within 300 milliseconds of an attempted break-in.

Revolutionising alarms industry

The man behind the concept is Sonis founder and chief executive Bill Marr.

He said it has potential to “revolutionise” the way people protect their properties.

The business, based at Pitreavie Industrial Estate, has been backed through investment from Tricapital and Scottish Enterprise.

Mr Marr said it will help Sonis accelerating manufacturing while also supporting ongoing sales and marketing campaigns.

He explained how he formed Sonis, and outlined its plans for the future.

“I started at Marconi but I decided I wanted to leave and go into the security business.

“I spent some time working in CCTV and alarms.

“Then we decided we’d develop our own system. We gave ourselves quite a tight specification, [it] had to be easily installed and operated.

“About 10 years ago we started by examining what happens when you open a door or window. We tested on a caravan sitting beside our house.”

That went into the first unit, which was about the size of a suitcase, Mr Marr said.

The end result, though, looks akin to an internet router. It can be installed in under five minutes.

Mr Marr added: “We’ve done a lot of work in various types of properties, on different types of windows and doors to get to where we are.”

Personal safety alarm in progress

The firm is also developing a wrist unit. It would allow users to dial into their alarm system in an emergency.

The chief executive explained: “In your wrist unit, you’ll have communication on to the alarm system if your mobile is registered.

“It will pick up where you are and when you called. The alarm will then inform the people registered on your unit that you are in trouble.

“It’s not a personal alarm but it is personal safety.”

He said it could benefit women walking home alone and the elderly, among others.

Mr Marr said his product has been altered, particularly in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

“We had initially come up with an alert system, but that’s not good enough any more.

“It could take too long to get help so you need something that acts immediately at the very point of danger.”