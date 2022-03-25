Smarty Pants: First look at new premises for Broughty Ferry children’s shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Smarty Pants: First look at new premises for Broughty Ferry children’s shop

By Rob McLaren
March 25 2022, 2.39pm
Smarty Pants in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry children’s boutique Smarty Pants has opened larger premises in Brook Street.

Kris and Debbie Brash purchased the long-established business with business partner Andrew Goldie in February 2020.

Being plunged almost immediately into lockdown due to Covid-19 was not the start to the new business they expected.

But it gave the couple time to improve Smarty Pants’ website and increase the product range to be more affordable.

Smarty Pants – new premises

Now the business has moved from 325 to 257 Brook Street – a shop almost three times the size.

Kris said: “It was always our intention to move the shop. The premises we had were a bit cramped for parents coming in with prams.

Inside Smarty Pants.

“The new shop used to be the Currency Exchange and is so much larger and right in the middle of the Ferry.

“We’ve been working on the new shop since September and it’s great to have it open.”

The new Smarty Pants is a much larger premises.

Smart Pants has clothing, shoes, toys and gifts for youngsters aged up to 10.

Expanding business – and family

Debbie and Kris also operate Tiger Lily womenswear shop, which has branches in Broughty Ferry and Aberdeen.

As well as the Monifieth couple expanding their business interests, they have also been growing their family.

Customers browsing in Smarty Pants.

The couple have three children – Daley, 6, Kameron, 3, and Harry who is approaching his first birthday.

Kris adds: “The success of the businesses is really all down to Debbie’s hard work and dedication.

“We also have a really good team.

“Hollie Girolami, who is the Smarty Pants manager, is the daughter of the previous owners and she’s been a huge help.

“Hollie is off on maternity leave now and we have Nuala Boal running the shop.

Kris Brash and manager Nuala Boal outside Smarty Pants.

“We are really pleased to have the new shop open.”

The new shop will open seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the former Brook Street shop will be turned into a healthy deli by another entrepreneur.

