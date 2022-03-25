Smarty Pants: First look at new premises for Broughty Ferry children’s shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry children’s boutique Smarty Pants has opened larger premises in Brook Street.

Kris and Debbie Brash purchased the long-established business with business partner Andrew Goldie in February 2020.

Being plunged almost immediately into lockdown due to Covid-19 was not the start to the new business they expected.

But it gave the couple time to improve Smarty Pants’ website and increase the product range to be more affordable.

Smarty Pants – new premises

Now the business has moved from 325 to 257 Brook Street – a shop almost three times the size.

Kris said: “It was always our intention to move the shop. The premises we had were a bit cramped for parents coming in with prams.

“The new shop used to be the Currency Exchange and is so much larger and right in the middle of the Ferry.

“We’ve been working on the new shop since September and it’s great to have it open.”

Smart Pants has clothing, shoes, toys and gifts for youngsters aged up to 10.

Expanding business – and family

Debbie and Kris also operate Tiger Lily womenswear shop, which has branches in Broughty Ferry and Aberdeen.

As well as the Monifieth couple expanding their business interests, they have also been growing their family.

The couple have three children – Daley, 6, Kameron, 3, and Harry who is approaching his first birthday.

Kris adds: “The success of the businesses is really all down to Debbie’s hard work and dedication.

“We also have a really good team.

“Hollie Girolami, who is the Smarty Pants manager, is the daughter of the previous owners and she’s been a huge help.

“Hollie is off on maternity leave now and we have Nuala Boal running the shop.

“We are really pleased to have the new shop open.”

The new shop will open seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the former Brook Street shop will be turned into a healthy deli by another entrepreneur.