Fife farm’s buffalo milk ice cream wins supermarket listing

By Gavin Harper
May 12 2022, 4.44pm Updated: May 12 2022, 4.49pm
Steve Mitchell of the Buffalo Farm.
Steve Mitchell of the Buffalo Farm.

An ice cream made from buffalo milk produced on a Fife farm is now available in shops across Scotland.

The raspberry ripple ice cream is made by The Buffalo Farm in Kirkcaldy, which won a competition run by Scotmid to be stocked in its stores.

The ice cream will now be available in 23 stores, including two in Fife and one in Perth as part of the Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition.

‘Perfect opportunity’ for The Buffalo Farm

Steve Mitchell, who founded the business in 2005, said: “We are so excited to be able to see our Buffalo ice cream featured in Scotmid stores across the country.

“It’s great to be recognised by such a prominent retailer in Scotland.

“We are first and foremost farmers. We aim to produce the finest produce we can from our land here.

“This will provide us with the perfect opportunity to reach new customers who value incredible local produce just like we do.”

Two years after launching the business, Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay visited to film an episode of The F Word.

Together they made a trial batch of buffalo mozzarella which Gordon declared delicious.

The star chef was so impressed he even joked that he wanted a percentage of the venture.

Last year The Buffalo Farm – which now has 80 staff – opened a dedicated cheese factory.

Steve Mitchell (centre) with cheese production staff.

Steve explained how the ice cream is made.

He said: “Milk has several unique properties, and we were looking for another way to add value to the product range.

“With a slightly higher fat content than regular cow’s milk, it is the perfect core ingredient to make our luxuriously rich ice cream.”

He said raspberry ripple was an “obvious choice” and that production is growing on a weekly basis.

“Our raspberry ripple buffalo ice cream is made in our dairy factory in the heart of Fife.”

Plans to become major Scottish brand

Long-term, Steve has set his sights on becoming a major brand across Scotland.

He added: “We are very much at the start of our journey with The Buffalo Farm.

“It has the potential to become the next major brand in Scottish food and drink.”

Jessica Van Tromp, local sourcing manager at Scotmid and Steve Mitchell from The Buffalo Farm.

Local sourcing manager at Scotmid Jessica van Tromp said: “We’re so excited to be able to stock such an innovative and delicious product in our stores.

“It’s great to be able to support The Buffalo Farm expanding its presence from Fife.”

The new ice cream is available in Scotmid stores in Glenrothes, Inverkeithing and Perth.

