Ex-Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson opens shops in Fife By Gavin Harper September 21 2022, 11.17am Updated: September 22 2022, 8.11am 0 Stephen Thompson, owner of Eddy's Food Station. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy 0 Bank of England set for bumper interest rate hike Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’ Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars New pay rates announced for voluntary ‘real living wage’ 70 health organisations urge Government not to abandon anti-obesity measures ‘Hundreds’ of ivory items remain on sale in UK despite near total ban –… Fears for increase in harmful gambling among women as cost of living bites HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’ More from The Courier Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy