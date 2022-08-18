Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson expands convenience stores business By Gavin Harper August 18 2022, 4.44pm Updated: August 18 2022, 6.09pm 0 Former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has opened two new convenience stores. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Bills will hit nearly £3,600 from October, experts say in final prediction FTSE rises after dust settles on inflation stir Union outrage as owner of P&O Ferries makes record profit Rail union bosses warn pay dispute will continue ‘for as long as it takes’ GB News announces ‘exciting new talent’ joining the channel Four-star Perthshire hotel on sale for more than £800,000 Made.com considers sale of shares to raise cash Mecca bingo firm Rank prepared for ‘tougher autumn’ amid cost crunch Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead 430 jobs at risk as Orchard House Foods shuts Gateshead factory More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…