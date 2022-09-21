COURIER OPINION: Honeymoon period is truly over for Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Honeymoon period is truly over for Truss

By The Courier
September 21 2022, 11.26am
Liz Truss at the UN General Assembly in New York. Picture: PA.
Liz Truss at the UN General Assembly in New York. Picture: PA.

Liz Truss is preparing to take what she calls unpopular decisions but that does not mean she is about to put the squeeze on the better-off.

The prime minister is instead talking about removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, among other things, in a policy platform that will differentiate her from the previous incumbent of Downing Street.

It is a Brexit knock-on which she says is about “delivering for the people”.

What a curious contrast as Ms Truss headed to the US yesterday after the late Queen’s funeral.

In America, President Joe Biden was on social media decrying “trickle-down economics”.

It has, he said, “never worked”.

In Britain, the Conservative leader is taking a dramatically different view. Under her plan, people have to wait for the newly restored bonuses of people on the top floor to flow down to street level.

This juxtaposition was put under the international spotlight on the first day of “normal business” after a period of mourning for the late Queen.

Ms Truss already had an inbox buckling under the weight of big problems.

It gets bigger by the day.

Budgets, strikes, and meeting ‘foes’

A mini-budget is coming this week which is supposed to help address an economic crisis.

The PM has waited all summer to put some meat on the bones of her energy bills rescue plan. The details are still too scant for many.

We know Ms Truss is planning to fund energy bill support with more government borrowing, but not through policies such as a windfall tax.

Liz Truss publicly suggested French president Emmanuel Macron may be a ‘foe’. Photo by Olivier Hoslet.

She also faces continued problems settling strikes among angry public sector workers.

Rail workers in some areas are planning more industrial action now the government is back doing the day job.

She’s also meeting the French president – the one she publicly suggested might be a “foe”.

Then it’s back to the in-tray and the difficult task of telling a public that didn’t vote for her how bankers’ bonuses are a priority during a cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Truss won the contest and the applause of those in her party, but there will be no honeymoon period this time.

