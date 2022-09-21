Dundee Museum of Transport closed after ‘dramatic’ blaze at nearby abattoir By James Simpson September 21 2022, 11.47am Updated: September 22 2022, 8.36am 0 Firefighters on Broughty Ferry Road on Wednesday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled 0 Thieves steal two cars from Dundee property then abandon one on housing estate We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College –… 0 Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity… 0 Jason Grant period dignity appointment was FOURTH by same Dundee and Angus college recruiter… 0 Man brandishing mallet confronts Dundee University strikers on picket line WATCH: Dundee pupils perform Sweet Caroline at High School music gathering 0 Ex-Dundee councillor fought back tears just feet from King Charles at Queen's funeral 0 Kelman Mearns: Former Dundee businessman dies aged 93 0 More from The Courier Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy