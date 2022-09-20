Firefighters tackle ‘very large’ blaze in abandoned Dundee abattoir By Matteo Bell and Jake Keith September 20 2022, 10.30pm Updated: September 21 2022, 8.31am 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home 0 Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light… 0 LISTEN: Popular Dundee restaurant The Selkie opens new premises in Broughty Ferry County lines coke dealer used Dundee flat for illicit racket In pictures: The rise and fall of Dundee's waterfront Stakis Hotel and Casino 0 The night Dundee Law went up in flames to commemorate its monarch 0 Kingsway temporary speed limit for Queen's cortege still in place after more than a… 0 Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate… 0 Dundee mum fears thieves were watching her home before stealing TVs and clothes 0 More from The Courier Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads 0 St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury 0 GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee… 0 Broughty Ferry man chased thieves who burst into house while family was home 0 Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly Festival of the Future: Dundee's Botanic Garden to be transformed for music and light… 0