Dundee among 43 bank closures planned by Natwest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee branch of Natwest will close in January, the bank announced today.

NatWest is closing 43 bank branches across the UK in the latest move to transition its banking services online.

The Dundee branch, at Courthouse Square, will close on January 10.

It is also closing branches in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Just six jobs are expected to be put at risk as part of the closure programme.

Most branch staff will be offered the opportunity to take up a role in a different branch or another part of the business.

NatWest said it will contact its vulnerable customers to provide support following the announcement.

Shift to mobile and digital

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online.”

NatWest said average counter transactions had shrunk by nearly two-thirds in just two years, between January 2019 and January 2022.

The latest closures add to the 32 announced in February, which included 11 of its Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

The company cut hundreds of jobs in its branches 2020.