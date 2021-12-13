Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life

By Saskia Harper
December 13 2021, 3.42pm Updated: December 13 2021, 3.58pm
Martine with her family.
Four years ago, Martine Curran went into hospital for a planned induction, excited to give birth to her second child.

But the events that unfolded left Martine fighting for her life.

She lost four litres of blood, leaving her unable to enjoy those first precious days with her new daughter.

Martine, 40, remembers: “I’d gone up to the hospital but nothing was really happening.

“My husband, JP, went home to tuck our son, Reid, into bed. I told him to go and said we’d call him if something was happening.

Martine runs The Silvery Tay chip shop in Dundee with her family.

“Right after he left, I started feeling unwell. I passed out in the ward and woke up in the labour suite.

“After that, everything was going to plan. JP arrived and I had our daughter, Mara, about 1am.

“The next thing I was aware of was being told I’d have to be taken to theatre as I was bleeding a lot and they couldn’t stop it.”

‘They told me I’d lost all my blood’

After giving birth, Martine lost so much blood she went into organ failure and doctors were unsure whether she’d survive.

She continues: “When I woke up I didn’t know what was going on. When I calmed down a bit they told me I’d lost all my blood.

“They’d put me on a ventilator as everything had shut down.

“JP said he was terrified. He was there for hours, holding Mara thinking ‘I can’t do this on my own’. He didn’t know what to tell my mum and dad.

Martine with son Reid, 10, and daughter Mara, 4.

“Reid was really excited because of course he knew the baby was coming. I think everyone expected in the morning to hear the baby was here.

“JP had to make the phone calls to say Mara was born, but it was bittersweet news because I was on a ventilator and he couldn’t tell them much about what would happen to me.”

‘I can never thank them enough’

Martine’s life was saved by a blood transfusion that averted the organ failure she was so close to.

Now Martine, who runs The Silvery Tay chip shop, is urging others to come forward and donate blood, to ensure everyone gets the lifesaving emergency treatment they need.

She says: “You think you’re just going in to have a baby, you’ll go in, go out, it’s a happy experience.

Reid and Mara.

“I didn’t get to take my baby home, but I eventually got home to her, so thank you. If it wasn’t for people going to give blood, I wouldn’t have had that chance.

“I get quite emotional thinking about it. I can’t thank those people who donated enough.

“To do that for me and many other people, and to give me the chance of life is something I can never thank them enough for.”

Saving lives

Martine was only discharged from the renal department at Ninewells last year. She still has to go for regular check-ups.

But thanks to donors who give blood, she’s able to tell her story and encourage others to save a life.

Martine with her family.

Martine urges: “Please go and give blood. It will mean so much to someone and their family.

“You’ve allowed me to be here with the ones I love and I’ll never forget that.”

To donate blood at the Ninewells centre, book your appointment online, or call 0345 90 90 999.

