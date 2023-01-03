WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tiktok video giving a glimpse of everyday life on a North Sea oil platform has racked up one million views.

The video “Life of an offshore worker on the Ninian South platform” was posted by user Kailem Donovan on December 20.

Mr Donovan, a rigger for Global Energy Group, gives viewers an insight into the facilities on the rig taking them on a tour.

In it, you can see a TV room, which includes table tennis and two pool tables, cardio room, weights room, sauna, laundry room, canteen and finally a tour of Mr Donovan’s cabin.

At the time of writing the video had racked up more than one million views and received hundreds of comments.

Hit with viewers

One user, Diesel Cruz, said: “You’ve sold me. How do I apply?”.

Mhairi commented: “Always wondered what they looked like inside. Gym looks decent. Don’t know anything about oil but where do I sign up.”

Arron Konyk said: “This is actually really interesting to see.”

The food, a Sunday roast plus a selection of desserts, also received lots of positive comments.

Bobby Spinks commented: “Food looks amazing.”

While Vickietatum84 said: “Food looks good.”

Mr Donovan, who is from Middlesbrough, has nearly 77,000 followers on the social media channel.

The Ninian South is operated by Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) and lies around 240 miles from Aberdeen in the northern North Sea, where it has been since 1977.

TikTok videos offshore

Earlier this year a TikTok video showing an offshore worker lighting a flare on a North Sea installation also attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

The video posted on June 6 by user Benjamin Lunde showed a crew member fire a flare over the stack to start the gas-burning process.

Comments suggest the video may have been filmed at the processing facilities on Equinor’s Sleipner A installation.