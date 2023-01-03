WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform

By Kelly Wilson
January 3 2023, 9.40am Updated: January 3 2023, 9.41am
Ninian South Platform.
Ninian South Platform.

A Tiktok video giving a glimpse of everyday life on a North Sea oil platform has racked up one million views.

The video “Life of an offshore worker on the Ninian South platform” was posted by user Kailem Donovan on December 20.

Mr Donovan, a rigger for Global Energy Group, gives viewers an insight into the facilities on the rig taking them on a tour.

In it, you can see a TV room, which includes table tennis and two pool tables, cardio room, weights room, sauna, laundry room, canteen and finally a tour of Mr Donovan’s cabin.

At the time of writing the video had racked up more than one million views and received hundreds of comments.

Hit with viewers

One user, Diesel Cruz, said: “You’ve sold me. How do I apply?”.

Mhairi commented: “Always wondered what they looked like inside. Gym looks decent. Don’t know anything about oil but where do I sign up.”

Arron Konyk said: “This is actually really interesting to see.”

The food, a Sunday roast plus a selection of desserts, also received lots of positive comments.

Bobby Spinks commented: “Food looks amazing.”

While Vickietatum84 said: “Food looks good.”

Mr Donovan, who is from Middlesbrough, has nearly 77,000 followers on the social media channel.

The Ninian South is operated by Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) and lies around 240 miles from Aberdeen in the northern North Sea, where it has been since 1977.

TikTok videos offshore

Earlier this year a TikTok video showing an offshore worker lighting a flare on a North Sea installation also attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

The video posted on June 6 by user Benjamin Lunde showed a crew member fire a flare over the stack to start the gas-burning process.

Comments suggest the video may have been filmed at the processing facilities on Equinor’s Sleipner A installation.

