LEE WILKIE: Dundee United finally showing true colours – but there’s a long way to go

What a week it has been for Dundee United.

Seven points from nine since the restart after the World Cup break is fantastic.

Liam Fox couldn’t have asked for better from his side.

And you can see the players are fighting for each other and fighting for him.

I don’t think United have played brilliantly in these games, I reckon they can perform far better.

😲 Tony Watt's late strike earned Dundee United a vital win away to St Johnstone⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LXIFMsLTjy — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 2, 2023

But more important in this situation is getting the points on the board and they’ve done that.

They have also faced the likes of St Johnstone and Ross County in the last couple of games.

And from what I saw in those games, United are a better team than both.

I look at Motherwell as well and I think the Tangerines are a better side.

Good place

But they still have a long way to go to get themselves out of trouble.

Monday, though, couldn’t have gone any better.

I was concerned with how they’d do at St Johnstone without Steven Fletcher. They did miss him but Tony Watt grabbed the important goal.

And other results went their way – everyone but Hearts and Hibs drew meaning United stole two points on every other side in the bottom six.

As well as building confidence, these results mean games like Rangers at Tannadice on Sunday can take care of themselves.

The pressure is off, any result is a bonus.

United are in a good place regardless of the result this coming weekend.

You couldn’t ask for a better response.