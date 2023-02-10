Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee barber which opened last year is offering 100 free haircuts to help Dundee’s gentlemen look their best.

The Mantuary opened in Commercial Street in November after a six-month refurbishment of the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill premises.

As well as haircuts, it also offers manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing. It even has a cigar room.

Staff have been hiding branded luggage labels around Dundee’s city centre for the free haircuts.

Free Dundee haircuts

People who find a voucher in the Haircut100 promotion (who are Nobody’s Fool) then scan a QR to claim the prize.

They can then put on their Favourite Shirts and have a Fantastic Day by visiting the salon.

Coming in time for Valentine’s Day, the Mantuary’s general manager Savannah Lockerbie said it was a promotion to Love Plus One.

She said: “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winners of this fantastic giveaway. We don’t think the chaps of Dundee will have ever looked better.”

The Mantuary’s design is inspired by a prohibition era speakeasy.

Staff are also fully-trained in mental health first aid so that guests who are struggling can seek help and advice in a supportive space.

The Mantuary is also holding a series of workshops and talks planned for this year, with whisky tastings, skincare and wellness-focused events all coming up.